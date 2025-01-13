Kirkwood High Track Athletes Dominate TFCUSA Pre-Indoor Nationals

Louisville, KY – Kirkwood High School Track & Field athletes delivered outstanding performances at the TFCUSA Pre-Indoor National Meet on Saturday, January 4th, 2025, competing as members of the youth track club, Track and Field United. Their achievements earned them national recognition and set a high standard for the upcoming season.

Sophomore Courtney Weyand showcased remarkable versatility and speed, dominating her events with three first-place finishes. Weyand claimed victory in the 60-meter dash, the 200-meter dash, and the long jump, solidifying her reputation as one of the top young athletes in the region.

Fellow sophomore Nijah Johnson excelled in hurdles, taking first place in the 60-meter hurdles. Johnson also demonstrated her sprinting skills, earning sixth place in the 60-meter dash and fourth in the 200-meter dash.

Distance runner Keegan Garlick, another sophomore, impressed in the middle-distance events, taking first place in both the 800-meter and 1500-meter runs. Garlick’s double victory underscored his stamina and consistency on the track.

Kodi Crawford, a sophomore sprinter, finished in the top five of two competitive events, placing fifth in both the 60-meter and 200-meter dashes.

Junior Mason McClanaghan added to Kirkwood’s medal tally with strong performances in the field events. McClanaghan took second place in both the long jump and triple jump, displaying skill and power in his specialties.

The athletes’ exceptional performances not only highlighted their individual talents but also demonstrated the strength of Kirkwood High’s track program. Their results at this prestigious meet provide momentum as they prepare for future competitions this season.

“We’re incredibly proud of the effort and results from all of our athletes,” said a representative from Track and Field United. “Their dedication and hard work continue to shine on the national stage.”