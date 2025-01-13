Kyle Luther, Michael Eubank Join Traditions First Bank Board of Directors

Clarksville, TN – Traditions First Bank is proud to announce the addition of Kyle Luther and Michael Eubank to its Board of Directors. Their extensive professional experience and deep community ties will bring valuable perspectives to the bank’s continued growth and success.

Kyle Luther, a lifelong Clarksville resident, serves as the Montgomery County Market President for Traditions First Bank. With over 23 years of experience in banking, Kyle is a graduate of Austin Peay State University (APSU) and remains actively involved in the Clarksville community.

His current roles include serving on the boards of Visit Clarksville, the Clarksville-Montgomery County Health Foundation, the Montgomery County Sports Authority, and the Clarksville Montgomery County Tourist Commission. He is also a member of the Downtown Kiwanis Club and the APSU Foundation. Kyle and his wife, Mary Ellen, are proud parents of two children, Kathryn and Kaden, and are active members of Real Life Sango Church.

Michael Eubank, a native of Dickson County, brings a strong entrepreneurial background as the owner of Eubank Asphalt Paving and Sealing, LLC. With 29 years of marriage to his wife, Rebekah, Michael is a proud father to three children: Drew, Chris, and Nate.

He is also deeply involved in his community, currently serving as Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Cross Point Church. Michael’s commitment to leadership and service will greatly benefit the bank’s mission.

The bank also extends its sincere gratitude to Sidney Vinson III and Gene Whitfield, who are retiring from the Board of Directors. Their years of service and dedication have left a lasting impact on Traditions First Bank and the communities it serves.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kyle and Michael to our Board of Directors,” said Tommy Mitchell, CEO of Traditions First Bank. “Their unique skills and dedication to their communities align perfectly with our mission to provide exceptional service and strengthen strong relationships. We also want to express our deepest appreciation to Sid and Gene for their invaluable contributions and leadership over the years.”

About Traditions First Bank

Traditions First Bank, a locally owned community bank with over $300 million in assets, is dedicated to providing consumer and business opportunities while fostering relationships that help customers achieve their goals.

For more information about Traditions First Bank, visit their website or follow them on social media. https://www.traditionsfirst.com/