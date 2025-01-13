Mark Green: Update From Washington for January 13th, 2025

Washington, D.C. – I am honored to have been sworn in for my fourth term in Congress. Thank you to the people of Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District for entrusting me once again to represent you in the House of Representatives.

I’m ready to join President Donald Trump and Republicans in the House and Senate to advance a conservative agenda that serves our veterans, secures our borders, reins in wasteful government spending, lowers inflation, cuts red tape, reestablishes American energy dominance, and addresses the rural healthcare crisis.

My team and I are ready to assist you if you need help navigating a federal agency, have questions about disaster relief, booking a Capitol tour, and more. We have offices in Clarksville, Franklin, and downtown Nashville—please don’t hesitate to reach out! After all, you’re my boss! It’s an honor to serve you.

An Update from Washington

Congratulations to Speaker Johnson! Under his leadership, I know we will implement President Trump’s America First agenda. It’s time to hit the ground running.

President Joe Biden’s decision to ban offshore drilling was a slight against the American people. President Donald Trump will unleash American energy once again. You can read more in Fox News here.

A Legislative Update

For four decades, Chevron deference not only usurped Congress’ lawmaking authority, but gave unelected and unaccountable bureaucrats in Washington enormous control over the lives of Americans. My legislation seeks to correct this imbalance and restore Congress to its rightful place in our Constitutional system by sunsetting unconstitutional rules. You can read more on my Sunset Chevron Act here.

My Counter-UAS Authority Security, Safety, and Reauthorization Act that grants authority to local and state law enforcement to take down drones needs to be passed. You can read more about my legislation in The Hill here.

Last week, I cosponsored Rep. Mike Collins’ Laken Riley Act, which requires DHS to take aliens who have committed crimes in the U.S. into custody. We must protect our communities.



I also cosponosred Rep. Chip Roy’s bill, the Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act. The bill imposes sanctions on the International Criminal Court or any foreign actor who supports its efforts to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute any protected person of the United States and its allies.

The Homeland Security Committee

Chairman August Pfluger and I are demanding an updated briefing from the FBI & DHS on Shamsud-Din Jabbar. As new reports surface on the New Orleans terrorist attack, DHS & the FBI must share information with law enforcement and Congress swiftly to preserve public safety and public trust. You can read our letter here.

The Homeland Security Committee and the Select Committee on the CCP have released their joint investigation that revealed that two PRC state-owned enterprises control portions of five U.S. ports and lead tens of billions of dollars in PRC overseas seaport investments. You can read the full report here.

My Committee has worked tirelessly to secure the homeland from the deadly drugs pouring across our open borders, increase DHS’ accountability to the American people, and ensure existing government programs and contracts are purposeful and efficient. I am proud to see this Committee’s diligence pay off. You can read more about the three pieces of legislation signed into law that came out of our Committee here.

In the Media

House Republicans are ready to get President-elect Trump’s agenda done. You can listen to my full interview on The Brian Kilmeade Show here:

I joined Fox Business to talk about the heinous terrorist attack in New Orleans on New Year’s Day. You can watch it here:

I joined CBS Mornings to discuss the terrorist attack in New Orleans and my support for Speaker Johnson. You can check it out here:

It was great to catch up with the Dan Mandis Show last week. You can listen in here:

We must increase the number of those in our cybersecurity workforce. My Cyber PIVOTT Act establishes a scholarship program for those who want to serve the country, get their education paid for, and work for the government in cybersecurity. You can watch my interview with WKRN here:

January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month. If you see something suspicious, report it. Report suspected human trafficking activity to law enforcement at: 866.347.2423 (toll-free) or 802.872.6199 (non toll-free international). You can make an online report here.

Last week, we celebrated National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Thank you to our dedicated local, state, and federal officers. The brave men and women who have committed their lives to public service and protecting our communities deserve our gratitude today and every day.

Announcements

If you need help with a federal agency or have a passport issue, please call my Nashville office at 629.999.4950. More details here.

As always, it is an honor to represent Tennessee’s 7th District.

In Liberty,

Mark Green

Member of Congress