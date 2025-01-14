Austin Peay State University Opens 2025 Baseball Season at MLB Desert Invitational

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball and third-year head coach Roland Fanning finalized the Governors’ 2025 schedule featuring five home Atlantic Sun Conference series at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

The Governors’ upcoming campaign begins at the 2025 MLB Desert Invitational at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona, where they open the season against New Mexico (February 14th). The Govs finish the tournament against Seton Hall (February 15th) and Grand Canyon University (February 16th). Before returning home, the APSU Govs face Big 12 opponent Arizona State (February 17th) at Phoenix Municipal Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Governors are greeted in Clarksville by Southeast Missouri (February 19th) for a midweek nonconference matchup. A four-game series is set for the weekend after the midweek contest against SEMO, as the Govs take on Purdue Fort Wayne (February 19th) for only the second meeting in program history and for the first time at home since a 3-1 series dominance in the ’23 season.

The Governors’ nonconference schedule to start the year continues with weekend series against Eastern Illinois (February 28th) and St. Thomas (March 7th). During that span, Austin Peay State University splits pairs of home and away midweek contests against Middle Tennessee on February 25th in Murfreesboro and March 4th in Clarksville. They will also split home and away games with Southern Indiana first on the road on March 11th and at home on March 19th.

The Govs have several other nonconference games throughout the season, including home and away midweek meetings with Tennessee Tech and Morehead State. They will travel to Tennessee Tech (March 18th), and Morehead State (May 6th). The Governors will then host Tennessee Tech (March 25th), and Morehead State (April 15th).

Another pair of midweek road meetings are set with Big Ten opponent, Purdue (April 22nd), and SEC opponent Ole Miss (April 29th).

For the 2025 schedule, the ASUN will be divided into two divisions: Gold and Graphite. Austin Peay falls in the Gold Division with Bellarmine, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, Lipscomb, and North Alabama. The Graphite Division includes institutions: Florida Gulf Coast, Jacksonville, North Florida, Queens, Stetson, and West Georgia. Each institution will play every opponent twice in their respective division, both home and away this spring.

The Governors begin with a three-game weekend home series against Lipscomb (March 14th). The Bisons will be the final ASUN opponent for the Govs in 2025, as they finish the regular season in Nashville with a three-game set starting on May 15th.

Austin Peay State University will travel back-to-back weekends to face Central Arkansas (March 21st) and Bellarmine (March 28th) to finish the month of March.

Austin Peay State University begin April with a home series against Eastern Kentucky (April 4th). They then are back on the road for back-to-back road trips against North Alabama (April 11th) and Eastern Kentucky (April 18th).

Following the road stretch, the Governors will be at home for their next three conference opponents. They host North Alabama (April 25th) to finish the month. Then, they welcome Bellarmine (May 2nd) and play their last home series of the regular season against Central Arkansas (May 9th).

The 2025 ASUN Championship (May 20th-25th) will be hosted by Stetson at Melching Field at Conrad Park in DeLand, Florida, where both divisions will meet to battle for the conference title.

