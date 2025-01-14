18.7 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Clarksville Police Celebrate Nine Graduates from Walters State Training Academy

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On December 5th, 2024, nine officers from the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) successfully graduated from the nine-week Walters State Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy (RLETA).

Among them, Officer William Daniels was honored with the prestigious David Purkey Leadership Award in recognition of his exceptional leadership skills demonstrated throughout the academy.

Officer Gabriel Howard, a pre-certified officer from Indiana, attended and graduated from the transition academy at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (TLETA) on December 18th, 2024.

These newly graduated officers will now undergo in-house post-academy training before starting the department’s comprehensive Field Training Officer (FTO) program. The FTO program consists of three phases spanning a total of 14 weeks.

Upon successfully completing the program, they will be assigned to their patrol shifts.

