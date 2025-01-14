Customs House Museum Brings Thailand to Life with “Tiny Thai Town” Cultural Event

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is set to transport visitors to the serene landscapes of rural Thailand with a special cultural showcase on Saturday, February 1st, 2025, from 11:00am to 12:00pm.

This event complements the museum’s captivating exhibit, Tiny Thai Town: Lifestyle in the Countryside, offering an immersive experience into Thai traditions and community life.

Guests will have the opportunity to:

Savor Traditional Thai Flavors : Enjoy tastings of authentic Thai dishes, offering a delicious glimpse into the region’s culinary heritage.

: Enjoy tastings of authentic Thai dishes, offering a delicious glimpse into the region’s culinary heritage. Participate in an Interactive Game : Learn about Thai culture in a fun and engaging activity suitable for all ages.

: Learn about Thai culture in a fun and engaging activity suitable for all ages. Marvel at Traditional Thai Dance Performances: Watch local performers showcase the elegance and grace of Thai dance, a cornerstone of the country’s rich cultural heritage.

This unique event is made possible through a partnership with the local Thai community, ensuring an authentic and heartfelt celebration of Thailand’s traditions.

Best of all, the event is free and open to the public! To ensure your spot at this cultural celebration, the museum strongly encourages advance registration.

Don’t miss this chance to explore the charm and beauty of Thailand without leaving Clarksville!

Register Here

For more information or to register, visit the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center’s website or contact their front desk.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org