Montgomery County Animal Care Pets of the Week for January 14th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – As most folks are aware our Shelter, Montgomery County Animal Care and Control (MCACC), is completely full of adoptable cats, kittens, dogs and puppies. This is a very critical and time-sensitive situation.

All pets are fully vetted, some are already neutered and spayed which means they can go home the same day. The others will be spayed and neutered before heading to their new homes.

Please take a moment to go to MCACC’s Petfinder page to check out all adoptables www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN20&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Also please feel free to share these pets and of course MCACC welcomes volunteers to come walk and spend time with all the animals so they can continue to interact with people and feel the love.

Here are a few of the pets as of January 14th, 2025.

Opie is a 3 year old male American Staffordshire mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, will be microchipped and is housetrained. He is a big love bug and is good with cats.

Max is an adult one year old male Pit Bull Terrier. He is fully vetted and will be neutered and microchipped before heading to his forever family. He is a big guy weighing in at 77 pounds and will be a great outdoor adventure buddy. Come take him out for a visit in the play yard.

Copper is a young 8 year old senior. Don’t let his age fool you. This boy has so much life, adventure and love to give. He does well with other dogs, is fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his new home. He does also let you know when he needs to go out so his training will be easy to continue. He is an absolute sweetheart.

Cleo is a bit of a mystery breed. She is young and her card says Pit Bull mix but the shelter and volunteers also see a lot of Red/Rust colored Doberman as well. She could easily be a mix of both. She is fully vetted, will be spayed before heading to her home and enjoys being outdoors. She does better walking with a harness as it’s easier to correct her excitement. She’s happy to be out and about and will be a fun adventure buddy.

Missy is an adult female Domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed and microchipped before heading to her new home. She will make someone a wonderful companion. She can be found in the Cat Room and you are welcome to go in and visit with her.

Willie is an adult male Domestic Shorthair mix. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered and microchipped before heading to his forever family. He would love a home with lots of toys and a family who will love him. Come by the Cat Room and spend some time with him.

These wonderful pets and so many more are eagerly waiting for their forever families to come find them. If you are looking or know someone looking for a new family member please stop by and check out all these beautiful souls. Thank you.

About Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

The mission of Montgomery County Animal Care and Control is to promote and enforce the humane treatment of our animal population as well as a dedication to rabies eradication, reducing animal euthanasia and controlling the pet population through a cooperative effort with the community.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control continues to strive to be a well-respected community leader and primary source for the optimal care and protection of animals and people in Montgomery County.

Our mission is accomplished through working in compliance with state and local regulations; cooperation with area Veterinary clinics, animal organizations, and animal rescue groups; advancing community and staff education and by serving for the protection, welfare and adoption of animals.

You can contact Montgomery County Animal Care and Control by phone at 931.648.5750. MCAC is located at 616 North Spring Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

You can visit their website at www.mcgtn.org/animal-control