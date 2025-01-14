Sixth Circuit Allows Protect Tennessee Minors Act To Go Into Effect

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has issued a statement after the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit granted the State’s motion for a stay in Free Speech Coalition, Incorporated, et al. v. Jonathan Thomas Skrmetti:

“We’re glad that the unanimously-passed Protect Tennessee Minors Act remains in effect while this case proceeds,” said Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti. “As the Court of Appeals noted, this law seeks to stem the flow of toxic content to kids and keep adult websites adults-only.”

