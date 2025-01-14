32.3 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
HomeNewsSixth Circuit Allows Protect Tennessee Minors Act To Go Into Effect
News

Sixth Circuit Allows Protect Tennessee Minors Act To Go Into Effect

News Staff
By News Staff
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti

Tennessee State GovernmentNashville, TN – Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has issued a statement after the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit granted the State’s motion for a stay in Free Speech Coalition, Incorporated, et al. v. Jonathan Thomas Skrmetti:

“We’re glad that the unanimously-passed Protect Tennessee Minors Act remains in effect while this case proceeds,” said Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti. “As the Court of Appeals noted, this law seeks to stem the flow of toxic content to kids and keep adult websites adults-only.”

You can read the decision here.

Previous article
#6 Tennessee Vols Basketball Hosts Georgia in Pivotal SEC Contest Wednesday Night
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information