APSU Men’s Basketball Hosts Rival Eastern Kentucky to Wrap Up ASUN Homestand

Austin Peay (6-11 | 1-3 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky (8-9 | 2-2 ASUN)

Thursday, January 16th, 2025 | 7:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team concludes a three-game Atlantic Sun Conference homestand against longtime rival Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena. The game tips off at 7:00pm CT

Austin Peay (6-11, 1-3 ASUN) looks to end a three-game losing streak against the Colonels – who the Govs have faced nearly every season since 1964 and own a 65-57 advantage in the all-time series against. Austin Peay State University fell to West Georgia and Queens last week, in which they were paced by Anton Brookshire’s 28 and 17 points, respectively.

Each of Brookshire’s two 20 point games this season have come in ASUN Conference action, with the redshirt junior guard averaging 18.3 points per game since the new year in which he has also has shot 43.5% (20-46) from the field, 40% (12-30) from three-point range.

LJ Thomas follows Brookshire with 14.5 points per game through the early conference season. Thomas also leads the Govs with 5.8 rebounds per game through the ASUN slate.

Eastern Kentucky (8-9, 2-2 ASUN) has split their opening games of ASUN play. It opened conference play with a double-overtime win at Central Arkansas on January 2nd and defeated North Florida in Richmond, Kentucky, a week later.



The Colonels are led in scoring by George Kimble III’s 17.9 points per game. The reigning ASUN Player of the week, Kimble III averages an ASUN-best 25.0 points per game in conference play thus far and is coming off a week in which he averaged 28.0 points per game, including 30 points against Jacksonville – his second 30-point outing of ASUN action.



Saturday’s game against EKU will be live streamed on ESPN+ with Barry Gresham and Ethan Schmidt on the call.

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University faces Eastern Kentucky for the 123rd time in program history.

APSU leads the all-time series, 65-57.

The Governors are 39-19 all-time against the Colonels in Clarksville.

LJ Thomas leads APSU with 16.8 points per game, while Anton Brookshire is averaging a team-best 18.3 points per game in ASUN play.

LJ Thomas leads the Govs with 5.1 rebounds per game. Thomas also leads the team with 47 assists and is tied with Tate McCubbin with 21 steals.

Brookshire leads APSU with 25 three-pointers, while Isaac Haney is second on the team with 24.

Quan Lax, Anton Brookshire, Tekao Carpenter, LJ Thomas, and Tate McCubbin have started each of the last two games.

APSU is 5-0 this season when it shoots at least 45% from the field and 5-1 when shooting 35% from three-point range.

Austin Peay State University is 5-2 when it outscores the opponent in bench points, and 3-1 when scoring more points in the paint.

About the Eastern Kentucky Colonels

The reigning ASUN Regular-Season Champions, Eastern Kentucky is 8-9 on the season and has split its first four ASUN games of the season.

Last season, EKU went 17-14 with a 12-4 mark in ASUN play, but was upset by No. 10 Jacksonville in the ASUN Quarterfinals.

Eastern Kentucky was picked fourth in the ASUN Coaches Poll and second in the ASUN Media Poll.

Devontae Blanton leads the ASUN with 115 field goals this season and is second on his team with 16.6 points per game.

George Kimble III leads EKU with 17.9 points per game and is averaging 25.0 points in four ASUN games. Montavious Myrick is averaging a team-best 6.7 rebounds per game, while Yvens Paul leads the team with 23 blocks.

