Manna Café Golden Gala Shines with Hollywood Glamour and Record Attendance

Clarksville, TN – Manna Cafe recently held its annual Golden Gala, this year with a Hollywood theme, at Wilma Rudolph Event Center.

“I’m incredibly excited about it,” Executive Director Vicki York said. “We have a bigger crowd than ever, and we have a new chef, so the food is going to be absolutely delectable. We also have a live band and an auction that just gets better every year.”

Golden Gala’s auction has become well known for its offering of beautiful and unique hand-painted chairs. “We have more chairs than normal,” York said. “Manna Café is doing great. We’re helping and serving as many people as ever, maybe more. Our hot meal numbers are going up, and that has something to do with Chef Maxwell. We will be announcing a big transition in our food distribution program. We’re doing something unique that I think will help us serve people even better.”

York said Manna Cafe’s donations are down and that summertime is always hard. “The economy is bad, and people are nervous, so I understand. But we don’t want to pull back any of our services. We want to keep doing what we’re doing. As the economy gets harder the need increases, so we don’t want to cut anything.”

