Roxy Regional Theatre Seeks Local Talent for “The Addams Family” Youth Production

Clarksville, TN – Calling all young performers! The Roxy Regional Theatre will be holding auditions for local youth for our upcoming production of The Addams Family, A New Musical: Young@Part on Saturday, January 25th (1:00pm to 5:00pm) and Sunday, January 26th (9:00am to 1:00pm).

This production will be cast solely with local young performers ages 8 to 18. Auditions are by appointment only and will take place at the Roxy Regional Theatre (100 Franklin Street, Clarksville TN). Auditionees are asked to prepare one of the songs from the audition packet available at roxyregionaltheatre.org/auditions and in the links below, as well as a short monologue of your choice.

The Addams Family Audition Packet Audition Tracks

Rehearsals for The Addams Family, A New Musical: Young@Part will begin April 1st and take place in the afternoons on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, leading up to tech week (Monday, May 5th, through Thursday, May 8th). Performances will occur May 9th, 10th, 11th, 15th, 16th, and 17th.

To secure an audition time slot, please email your preferred audition date, as well as your headshot and resume (if you have one), to casting@roxyregionaltheatre.org by noon on Friday, January 24th.

If you have any questions, please reach out to casting@roxyregionaltheatre.org.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.