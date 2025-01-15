Tennessee Highway Patrol Rescues Injured Owl Near Kingsport

Sullivan County, TN – On January 13th, 2025, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) responded to an unusual call on Interstate 81 in Sullivan County. While handling a routine matter, troopers encountered a stranded Great Horned Owl on the shoulder of the interstate, unable to fly. Their quick thinking and teamwork ensured the bird received the care it needed.

The rescue began when troopers noticed the owl during a response to a bicyclist near mile marker 60. Concerned for the bird’s safety, they contacted wildlife authorities and a local rehabilitator. After coordinating with a veterinary clinic in Kingsport that specializes in wildlife care, the owl was safely transported for treatment.

“Behind the badge, there’s a heart for service,” said Colonel Matt Perry of the Tennessee Highway Patrol. “Our troopers may sometimes seem serious, but moments like this show the compassion and care they have for all living things. It’s not just about enforcing laws; it’s about making a difference.”

[470cneter]

The vet confirmed it was a Great Horned Owl and started immediate care. By the end of the day, the owl was reported to be eating and resting comfortably, showing promising signs of recovery.

This story reminds all Tennesseans of our state troopers’ commitment to serving the community—including the wildlife — that shares Tennessee’s roads and landscapes.