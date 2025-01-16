Annual APSU Dinner Honors Military Govs, Builds Legacy with Scholarships

Clarksville, TN – Joe Shakeenab recently emceed the annual APSU Military Alumni Chapter Dinner at the Morgan University Center Ballroom. “This is a special evening as APSU Continues to support our military Govs by providing scholarships and funds to make an impact on their Austin Peay experience.”

This Alumni Chapter, which formed about 10 years ago, has now created 8 scholarships.

“Our main goal was to raise money for scholarships,” Shakeenab continued. “That way, we could make a lasting contribution to the university. We didn’t want to just raise a few thousand dollars a year, so we decided to build a scholarship endowment for $25k, something that would last as long as this university exists.

“We just initiated our 8th scholarship in the name of BG Scott Brower. We didn’t have a speaker this year, but we did have more than 200 people. We try to vary the scholarships to attract a broader audience, so we’ve done the 160th and 5th Groups. Coming up, we’re working on a scholarship in the name of Phyllis Smith for her work at Mt. Olive Cemetery. This will also be the first female service member that we’ve honored.”

Information on supporting or applying for the scholarships is available at www.alumni@apsu.edu

Photo Gallery