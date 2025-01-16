APSU Men’s Basketball Shatters Three-Point Record in Thrilling 97-90 OT Victory Over Eastern Kentucky

Clarksville, TN – Tate McCubbin broke the modern-day freshman scoring record with 38 points and tied the individual three-pointer record with nine, as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team used a program-record 19 made three-pointers to earn a 97-90 overtime win against Eastern Kentucky, Thursday, on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

McCubbin’s 38 points are the most by a Governor since Terry Taylor’s 42-point performance in Feb. 2019, and surpasses the previous freshman record of 37 set by Jordyn Adams in Jan. 2020.

Collectively, the Governors’ 19 made three-pointers break the previous record of 17 set both earlier this season against Brescia (December 29th) and in last season’s opener against Life (11/6/23).

Tekao Carpenter followed McCubbin in the scoring column, with all 21 of his points coming from the perimeter, as the junior guard finished with a career-best seven makes from beyond the arc.

Defensively, Hansel Enmanuel had five blocks in Austin Peay’s (7-11, 2-3 ASUN) win against EKU (8-10, 2-3 ASUN), the most blocks by a Governor since Chris Horton’s 10 against Berea (11/16/14).

Austin Peay State University scored the game’s first six points after holding Eastern Kentucky to six-straight misses from the field; but its two-way versatility did not stop there, as it held the Colonels to just 1-of-16 from the field in the opening 8:20 of the first half to lead 19-7.

McCubbin and Carpenter had already both made a pair of three-pointers heading into the under-12 media break, and had doubled EKU’s score themselves with 14 of the Govs’ 19 points.

A 9-1 run later in the half extended APSU’s lead to a game-high 17 points at 28-11 with 8:57 remaining in the period, but the Colonels responded by cutting their deficit to seven following 13-3 run, before a Carpenter three and McCubbin dunk off an Anton Brookshire backwards bounce pass.

After splitting the game’s next 10 points, the Colonels hit a first-half buzzer-beater to cut APSU’s advantage to 40-31 heading into the break.

McCubbin led all scorers with 15 points in the first half, and Carpenter and Brookshire followed him with nine points apiece. The APSU Govs made eight three-pointers in the first half and shot 40.5% from the floor, while holding EKU to 8-for-35 and 3-for-13 from beyond the perimeter.

Eastern Kentucky’s George Kimble III scored six of EKU’s first 14 points of the second half to help the Colonels make it a six-point game four minutes into the period.

McCubbin and Carpenter each made a trio of triples between 12:22 and 4:21, with the final perimeter make of that run – Carpenter’s seventh of the night – giving the Govs a six-point lead with 4:21 to play.

The Colonels went on to tie the game at 82 off a Devontae Blanton jumper in the paint with 1:02 and he later had the chance for a game-winner at the buzzer, but the attempt was blocked by Enmanuel as time expired.

Forty minutes wasn’t enough. On to overtime.

The Govs made each of their first four attempts from the field in the extra period, which included three triples, and held the Colonels to five straight misses.

APSU opened on an 8-0 run following three-pointers by McCubbin and Brookshire – whose make was the Govs’ 18th of the game and broke the program record – and a layup by Enmanuel.

A pair of EKU free throws were answered by McCubbin’s record-tying ninth three-pointer of the afternoon. Following his triple, Brookshire scored each of APSU’s final four points of the evening from the charity stripe to secure the 97-90 overtime victory.

The Difference

It’s not even a question; it has to be the three-point shooting and Tate McCubbin’s historical performance.

Austin Peay State University outscored Eastern Kentucky 57-27 on the long-ball, led by McCubbin’s nine makes from downtown. You can’t forget Tekao Carpenter’s seven made threes as well.

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University broke the program record with 19 made three-pointers in a seven-point, overtime victory against longtime rival Eastern Kentucky. The previous program record was 17, originally set in the 2023-24 season opener and matched earlier this season in the nonconference finale against Brescia on December 29th.

The Governors 19 three-pointers came at a 55.9% clip, the program’s best mark from three-point range (minimum six made) since shooting 60% against Miami (OH), November 26th, 2017.

Tate McCubbin broke the modern-day freshman scoring record with 38 points in the victory.

Tate McCubbin broke the freshman three-point record and tied the program record with nine made three-pointers. His nine three-pointers are tied with Ja’Monta Black (11/6/23) and Joe Sibbitt (1/24/98).

Tate McCubbin’s 38 points are the most points scored by an individual since Terry Taylor’s 42-point performance against Morehead State (2/16/19).

Austin Peay State University’s 21 assists are its most since dishing out 26 against Kentucky Christian on December 6th, 2022.

Anton Brookshire finished third on the team with 18 points, his third-straight double-figure scoring performance and fifth in the last six games.

Anton Brookshire dished out a career-high eight assists.

Quan Lax had six assists and no turnovers. He is the first Governor with at least five assists and no turnovers since DeMarcus Sharp (7) against Florida Gulf Coast (1/27/24).

Tekao Carpenter had a career-high 21 points and seven made three-pointers.

Hansel Enmanuel blocked a career-best eight shots, tied for the most since Chris Horton’s program-record 10 (11/16/14).

After connecting on 11 three-pointers against Queens last Saturday, the Govs have made 10+ triples in back-to-back games for the first time since facing North Floria (13, 2/3/24) and Kennesaw State (13, 2/8/24) last season.

The 30 made three-pointers are the most the Govs have connected on in a two-game span.

Head coach Corey Gipson improved to 7-0 in overtime games in his head coaching career, including 5-0 at the helm of the Governors.



Austin Peay State University improved to 6-1 when leading at the half this season.



The starting five of Tate McCubbin, Tekao Carpenter, LJ Thomas, Anton Brookshire, and Quan Lax improved to 1-2 on the season following their third-straight start.

