APSU Sweeps ASUN Track and Field Weekly Awards for the First Time in History

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team earned all three of the Atlantic Sun Conference Weekly Awards, with?Madelyn Kocik?being named the Field Athlete of the Week and Taylin Segree being named Track Athlete and Freshman of the Week, the league announced Wednesday.??

Kocik earned ASUN Field Athlete of the Week honors after each of her first two meets as a Governor. Kocik placed third in the triple jump and fifth in the long jump at the Commodore Challenge last week. Kocik jumped a personal best 12.12M in the triple jump and a personal best 5.64M in the long jump – both are the top marks in the ASUN this season.

Segree was named ASUN Freshman of the Week for the second time and earned her first ASUN Track Athlete of the Week after the Commodore Challenge. Segree anchored the Govs’ 4x400M relay team, which placed second at the Commodore Challenge with a time of 3:47.75 – the eighth-fastest time in Austin Peay State University history. Segree also finished third in the open 400M with a personal best time of 56.14

Kocik and Segree are the first Governors to win back-to-back ASUN Conference Weekly Awards in program history. They also are the first Govs to sweep the conference’s weekly awards since Emma Tucker and Amani Sharif on Jan. 10, 2023.

The Governors are back in action at the Vanderbilt Invitational, January 17th-18th, 2025, at the Vanderbilt Multipurpose Facility in Nashville, Tennessee. For news, updates, and results, follow APSU track and field on?X?(@GovsXCTF) and?Instagram?(@GovsXCTF), or stay tuned here at?LetsGoPeay.com.