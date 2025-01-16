51.2 F
Sports

Austin Peay State University Govs Hockey Takes on Vanderbilt at Bridgestone Arena, January 17th

News Staff
By News Staff
Historic Night for Austin Peay State University Govs Hockey: First-Ever Bridgestone Arena Game. (Sean McCully, APSU)
Austin Peay State University Ice Hockey. (APSU Sports Information)Clarksville, TN – The  Austin Peay State University (APSU) Govs Ice Hockey Team is making its way to Bridgestone Arena for the first time to face off against Vanderbilt on Friday, January 17th. Doors will open at 6:30pm, and the game begins at 7:00pm.

APSU Govs Ice Hockey is in its first season and just added the Vanderbilt contest. The full schedule is at www.apsu.edu/hockey/schedule.php

Tickets

About Austin Peay State University Govs Ice Hockey

Govs Ice Hockey is a club-level team that competes as part of the Club Hockey South Association using the Ford Ice Center at F&M Bank Arena. It was established in 2023 in partnership with the Nashville Predators and Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment, LLC.

To support APSU Govs Ice Hockey and its future students, you can make a gift to the Austin Peay State University Hockey Club Team Fund of Excellence at www.givetoapsu.com/HockeyClubFOE.

Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival Returns January 18th-19th, 2025
