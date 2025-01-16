Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Secures 59-57 Overtime Victory Over Eastern Kentucky

Richmond, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team extended its Atlantic Sun Conference winning streak to four with a 59-57 overtime win against Eastern Kentucky on Thursday at Baptist Health Arena.

Austin Peay (9-7, 4-1 ASUN) and Eastern Kentucky (12-6, 2-3 ASUN) exchanged shots to begin the first quarter with the game tied at 9 with two minutes left. A layup by La’Nya Foster gave the APSU Govs an 11-9 lead, but an EKU jumper tied the game at 11 less than 30 seconds later. Eastern Kentucky ended the quarter with a free throw to take the one-shot lead at 12-11.

EKU held APSU to just five points in the second quarter. The Colonels went on a 9-0 run to extend their lead to 21-13 with just under six minutes remaining. The Govs responded with a layup by Jordan Boddie and a free throw from Sa’Mya Wyatt to get them within five of their opponent at 21-16. A layup by EKU’s 11 would be the last basket of the quarter, giving the Colonels a 23-16 lead heading into the break.

A layup by Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor gave EKU their first double-digit lead of the night at 28-18. The Govs responded with a 10-2 run to cut their deficit to two at 30-28 with three minutes remaining. The two teams went back and forth, with a layup by Anovia Sheals ending the quarter with the game at 34.

A layup by Wyatt 12 seconds into the fourth quarter gave the Govs a two-shot lead at 36-34. The Colonels extended their lead to as many as eight at 50-42 with 2:11 left in regulation, but the Governors fought back with an 8-0 run, ending the quarter with Wyatt’s and one, tying the game at 50 going into extra play.

The Governors quickly grabbed the lead with a jumper by Wyatt and extended that lead to five at 59-54 with a layup by Foster and a free throw by Sheals. EKU’s Althea Kara Angeles made a three-pointer, getting the Colonels within two seconds with 21 seconds remaining. Wyatt stole the ball from a bad EKU pass with two seconds remaining, giving the Govs the 59-57 overtime win.

The Differences

Points in the paint. The Governors outscored the Colonels 34-20 from the paint.

Blocks. The Governors blocked nine shots compared to EKU’s two.

Inside The Box Score

Sa’Mya Wyatt led with 23 points, her third 20-point game of the season.

Wyatt led with 10 rebounds, marking her first double-double of the season.

La’Nya Foster had nine rebounds.

Foster had a career-high 10 assists. Those 10 were the most by a Gov since ??Bri Williams’ 10 against Evansville on Dec. 2, 2017.

Abby Cater’s four blocks were a team-high.

The Governors outscored the Colonels 15-3 from the bench and 8-4 on fast breaks.

