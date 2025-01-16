Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Veteran Business of the Month, Libertas Cryo

Clarksville, TN – Libertas Cryo, owned by Steven Price and Jeff Pifer, is a wellness center in Clarksville that offers its patients therapies in pain relief and healing, immunity boosting, muscle recovery, and more.

“We’re like a wellness and recovery center,” Price said. “We offer cryotherapy, cold plunges, traditional and infrared sauna, halo therapy – also known as salt therapy, red light therapy, and compression. We’ve been open about four months now, in Sango,”

Price did twenty years in the military, retiring as an E8, Master Sergeant. His final duty title was 18 Zulu. He was a Special Forces senior leader in 5th group from the end of 2008 until he retired.

‘In general, I was always interested in fitness and wellness,” Price said. “Jeff and I got into this over the last couple of years. Before I retired I started going to doctors. They were putting me on pain medications and trying to put me through surgeries, and it was going horribly. So, I started looking for alternatives, and I found these therapies were something I could use to manage my pain, instead of being on a handful of different pain medications. They also helped with my mental health and general wellness. That’s how I got started, and I thought, I want to turn this into a business.”

Libertas Cryo offers numerous services, and Price says many of them can be claimed using FSA (Flexible Spending Account) and HSA (Health Savings Account) dollars.

“We have something for almost anybody,” Price said. “If they want better skin and don’t want to spend outrageous amounts, a lot of our services are really good for their skin. If somebody has congestion or respiratory issues, our salt therapy is a great fit.

“For someone with chronic pain, looking for alternative holistic solutions, we offer a lot of options there as well. If somebody just hurt themselves or has some type of acute injury we have services that can help them heal better. In fact, our services are very beneficial for athletes.

“Professional athletes have access to these types of treatments, many of which have been widely used for years. Basically, you can start using our treatments in conjunction with the medications you’re on, and you will begin to notice a decrease in the need for medication. You may even be able to replace those medications entirely. Many of our treatments work well in conjunction with traditional medications.”

Price says Libertas Cryo’s services work not just for athletes but just about anyone, men, women, and children.

“We have a lot of families bringing their children in for salt therapy,” Price said. “It’s called salt therapy or halo therapy. We have medical-grade salt that is ground up in a halo generator that disburses it into a cabin. We have two different booths for halo therapy. The salt is really good for your skin. It can help with all types of conditions: acne, eczema, rashes, or dry, itchy skin. It can enhance your appearance, add youthfulness, and detoxify your skin.”

Price says there are internal benefits to salt therapy as well.

“I think it’s awesome that salt therapy is so versatile,” Price continued. “It’s anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and anti-microbial. As you breathe it in, the salt enters your nasal passages and respiratory system, so people who are congested can find breathing relief.

“It’s very good for people with respiratory issues. There is an overarching category of COPD, which covers a whole host of conditions, asthma too, all those types of ailments. Again, it can work in conjunction with your meds or help you reduce or eliminate your need for meds.

Price says nobody else is offering salt therapy in Clarksville. “All the treatments we provide in the shop come from personal experience,” Price said. “These are things that I sought out myself, spent money on, and would drive all over to get. When we opened, I knew there was a large population of people like me, but these services weren’t available here. That’s why we brought them here.

“Prior to these therapies, I was in constant pain. On a scale of 1 – 10, my average daily pain was about a 6, and when aggravated, maybe an 8. Now, with the use of these treatments, my daily pain is maybe a 2. When aggravated, my pain can spike, but these treatments help me get it back down pretty quickly.”

Libertas Cryo is located at 1101 Meadow Hill Lane, Suite F. You can find them online at www.libertascryo.com or on Facebook @libertascryo.