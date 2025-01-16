Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for January 16th–20th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This weekend brings a mix of weather conditions for Clarksville-Montgomery County, ranging from sunny skies and mild temperatures to showers, cooler weather, and even a slight chance of snow.

Be prepared for fluctuating conditions as the area transitions to colder temperatures by Sunday.

Thursday kicks off the weekend with sunny skies and a high near 48 degrees. A west-northwest breeze of 5 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph, keeps the day brisk.

Partly cloudy skies will cover Thursday night, with a low of 26 degrees. Patchy fog is possible between 3:00am and 5:00am, and winds will calm in the evening.

Friday brings increasing cloud cover and a high near 53 degrees as winds shift to the south at 5 to 10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

Showers are expected Friday night, with a 90% chance of precipitation and a low around 42 degrees. With occasional gusts, south winds will remain steady at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday starts with a 50% chance of showers, mainly in the morning. The high will reach near 49 degrees under cloudy skies, and winds will shift from southwest to north in the afternoon, gusting up to 20 mph.

Saturday night, the temperature drops to 24 degrees with a slight chance of rain and snow showers before midnight, followed by a slight chance of snow showers. North winds at 10 mph could bring gusts up to 20 mph.

It will be colder on Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 28 degrees. A northwest wind of 10 to 15 mph will keep the day feeling brisk. Sunday night, temperatures plummet to a low of around 9 degrees under mostly clear skies, with a north-northwest wind calming slightly.

M.L. King Day continues the cold trend with sunny skies but a high only reaching 22 degrees.

Monday night, clouds return, and the low will be near 9 degrees, signaling a chilly start to the week.

As the weekend progresses, be prepared for changing conditions, from showers to a sharp drop in temperatures. Plan accordingly and stay warm as winter weather settles in by Sunday and Monday.