Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting January 17th, 2024

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be building a parking garage on SR 48.

Daily, the northbound dedicated right-turning lane will be closed for the precast erection of the garage.

Montgomery County – SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements, grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls (MM 9.19 – 9.41 and MM 14.1 – 14.2).

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation.

Cheatham County – SR 249

The construction of a concrete box beam bridge on SR 249 over Dry Creek, including grading, drainage and paving (MM 11.54).

Daily, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to reconstruct phase II of the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Davidson County – I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 near I-440 to near Haywood Lane (MM 53 – 57).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane and ramp closures on I-24 in both directions for striping.

Davidson County – I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.

Daily, 1:00pm, there will be an alternating rolling roadblock on I-40 in both directions for blasting (MM 214.4 – 218).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 4:00am, there will be alternating double and triple lane closures on I-40 in both directions for bridge work (MM 214 – 218).

Bridge construction.



Nightly, 9:00pm – 5:00am, there will be single lane closure on I-40 westbound under 12th Avenue for bridge construction activities (MM 209).



Concrete pouring.



1/16, 8:00pm – 10:00pm, there will be a double lane closure on I-40 eastbound from Exit 210 to Exit 210C for concrete pour.

Davidson County – I-65

Repairs.

1/16, 8:00pm – 10:00pm, there will be a ramp closure on I-65 NB to I-40 eastbound (Exit 82B/Knoxville) to make repairs to I-40 near mile marker 210.

Streetlight Conversions.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a lane closure for LED streetlight upgrades on the I-65 ramp Exit 88 to I-24.

Aerial fiber installation.

LOOK AHEAD: 1/26 6:00am – 9:00am, Rolling roadblock of Aerial Fiber crossing I-65 (MM 58.12).

Lighting installation.

Davidson County and Rutherford County – I-24

Survey, drilling, and drainage operations (MM 51.6 – 75.5).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be inside lane closures on I-24 in both directions for survey, drain cleaning, drilling, and drainage structure inspection work.

Dickson County – SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

Daily, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Humphreys County – I-40

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and Buffalo River Bridge (MM 140 – 142).

Nightly, 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on I-40 in both directions for roadway maintenance as needed. One lane will always remain open.

Robertson County – I-65

LOOK AHEAD: 1/23 – 1/24 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a temporary lane closure on the I-65 northbound off-ramp for interchange lighting installation at SR 109 (Exit 121) in Portland.

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. The contractors provide Information in this report to the Department of Transportation. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

