Building Beyond with Clarksville Academy: Maynard Academic Center

Written by Paige Eisemann

Clarksville, TN – On December 10th, 2024 a new era officially began at Clarksville Academy. Students, families, stakeholders and local dignitaries celebrated alongside school leadership as our city’s preeminent private independent school held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly constructed Maynard Academic Center, which is affectionately called the MAC.

Positioned along North Second Street, the beautiful new building boasts over 24,000 square feet. The sixteen classrooms within are designed and furnished with modern education in mind. Each classroom provides ample space for flexible classroom learning environments, substantial technology integration, and abundant safety features. Designed primarily to house upper school classes including Sciences, Math, History and World Languages, the building is also home to Fine Arts classrooms for all students grades PreK – 12.

Head of School Jennifer Hinote stated that faculty and students are settling into the new facility on campus that promises innovation, learning and growth for years to come. Student Body President, senior student Ella Childers shared that the opening of the MAC is a milestone for all current and future CA Cougars. Joe Maynard, the project’s lead donor, spoke of the meaningful purpose behind his family’s commitment to this building.

“This is about legacy, not only for my family but for the Clarksville Academy family for generations to come.” Chairman of the Clarksville Academy Board of Trustees, Jay Smith expressed appreciation for everyone involved in the project as well as the Maynard family when he stated that the new building “is an investment in the lives we touch, the education we provide, and the excellence we foster.”

While the MAC building ushers in a new era, it also continues the Clarksville Academy tradition of honoring the past to build the future. Within the main lobby of the building are two special spaces specifically for remembrance of school history. The Alumni Hallway features composite photos of every graduating class including the class of 2025, and the “Mr & Miss CA” Hallway honors the students chosen for this honor by faculty and staff since the school’s establishment in 1970.

Areas such as these specifically draw on the cherished connection to the past that provides the foundation for growth and excellence in the future of the school. These spaces, as well as many classrooms and other common areas, are sponsored by families, alumni, and donors who have supported this project. Guests at the event enjoyed the building ribbon cutting as well as individual ribbon cuttings for sponsored spaces and classrooms.

Clarksville Academy strives to be the most comprehensive college preparatory school in our area, offering students a unique blend of academic and athletic opportunities that utilize both the main campus at 710 North Second Street as well as the Athletic Complex on Highway 48/13. As our area’s oldest and largest private school, Clarksville Academy is now home to nearly 600 students in grades PreK – 12.

Accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools and holding membership in the Tennessee Association of Independent Schools as well as the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association, Clarksville Academy strives to promote academic excellence, moral integrity, physical growth, and civic responsibility. The opening of the Maynard Academic Center continues their pursuit of these goals in a new era of growth and expanding legacy.

For more information visit: www.clarksvilleacademy.com/, or follow on socials @cacougarstn.

