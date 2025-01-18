Weather Advisory for Clarksville-Montgomery County: Cold Conditions Ahead

Clarksville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Cold Weather Advisory for Middle Tennessee, including the Clarksville-Montgomery County area, effective from 6:00pm Sunday until Noon Monday.

What to Expect

Temperatures: Single digits overnight Sunday into Monday.

Single digits overnight Sunday into Monday. Wind Chills: As low as -5°F , posing risks of frostbite or hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

As low as , posing risks of frostbite or hypothermia with prolonged exposure. Snow: A light dusting is possible late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, with no significant accumulation expected.

Detailed Forecast

Saturday Night:

Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of snow showers after 2:00am.

Low temperatures around 24°F, with winds from the north at 10 mph, gusting up to 20 mph.

Less than half an inch of snow accumulation is possible.

Sunday:

A 30% chance of snow showers before 10:00 AM, followed by gradually clearing skies.

Temperatures rising to 27°F by noon but dropping to 21°F by the afternoon.

Northwest winds of 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph, contributing to the cold wind chill.

Sunday Night:

Mostly clear skies with a low near 8°F.

Wind chill values as low as 0°F.

North-northwest winds at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Precautionary Measures

Bundle Up: Wear layers, including a hat and gloves, to protect exposed skin.

Wear layers, including a hat and gloves, to protect exposed skin. Limit Outdoor Exposure: If possible, avoid extended time outdoors to reduce the risk of hypothermia or frostbite.

If possible, avoid extended time outdoors to reduce the risk of hypothermia or frostbite. Travel Cautiously: Be alert for slick roads and reduced visibility from lingering snow.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.

Stay tuned to Clarksville Online for local weather updates and take all necessary precautions to stay safe during this period of extreme cold. For more information, visit NWS.gov