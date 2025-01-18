Winter Weather: Snow, Rapid Temperature Drops Set to Impact Clarksville-Montgomery County

Clarksville, TN – Winter is making its presence known this weekend as the Clarksville-Montgomery County area prepares for a sharp temperature drop and potential snowfall.

Residents should brace for rapidly changing conditions and icy roads, especially from Saturday night into Sunday morning. The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts a significant shift in temperatures and advises caution for those venturing out.

Saturday will begin with a slight chance of showers early, followed by cloudy skies as temperatures steadily fall from the mid-40s in the morning to around 36 degrees by evening. Winds will shift northward, with gusts up to 20 mph, adding to the chilly atmosphere.

As night falls, snow showers are expected to move into the area after 2:00am, with temperatures dipping to a low of 24 degrees. While accumulation is anticipated to remain below half an inch, roads may become slick, particularly on bridges and overpasses. North winds will persist, making conditions feel even colder.

Sunday brings a continued chance of snow showers early, but clouds will gradually give way to sunshine by midday. However, temperatures won’t rise much, peaking near 27 degrees before plummeting to around 21 degrees in the afternoon. Winds from the northwest, gusting up to 25 mph, will contribute to a biting wind chill. By Sunday night, temperatures are forecast to drop to a frigid 8 degrees, with wind chills as low as zero.

Authorities urge residents to stay home unless travel is absolutely necessary. “Driving in snow and icy conditions can be dangerous. If you must go out, drive slowly and leave extra space between vehicles,” said local law enforcement. Those staying indoors are advised to ensure their homes are adequately heated and to check on elderly neighbors or those who may need assistance during the extreme cold.

As the winter weather approaches, take time to prepare. Stock up on essentials, dress in warm layers if going outside, and stay informed about updates to the forecast. While the snow may bring a picturesque winter scene, safety should remain the top priority.

Stay safe and warm, Clarksville, and let’s weather this cold snap together.