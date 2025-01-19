15 Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball Stunned by Vanderbilt’s Buzzer-Beater, 71-70

Nashville, TN – No. 15 Tennessee erased a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit and seized a five-point lead with just over two minutes remaining before falling to Vanderbilt Sunday afternoon at Memorial Gymnasium, 71-70, on a last-second shot.

Mikayla Blakes’ tip-in with just under a second left gave the Commodores (15-4, 2-3 SEC) the win after the Lady Vols’ valiant comeback and ended an eight-game Big Orange winning streak in the series. UT fell to 15-3 overall and 3-3 in the SEC on the season.

Tennessee was led in scoring by redshirt sophomore guard Talaysia Cooper, who fired in 22 points. She was joined in double figures by junior forward Zee Spearman with 11 points and 11 rebounds, while fifth-year guard Jewel Spear and senior guard Samara Spencer tossed in 10 each. Spencer also dished out a game-high six assists.

Vanderbilt placed three players in double figures, led by 23 points from Mikayla Blakes. She had scoring help from Khamil Pierre and Iyana Moore with 21 and 17, respectively.

Vanderbilt pushed out to an early 6-0 lead on three-pointers by Moore and Blakes before Tess Darby got the Big Orange on the scoreboard at the 8:10 mark with a trey. A Cooper steal and layup and a driving layup by Cooper pulled Tennessee to within two, 9-7, with 6:45 to go. A Spear layup kept UT close at 11-9, and a pair of Ruby Whitehorn free throws trimmed the gap to two again at 13-11 by the 4:47 media break.

UT outscored VU 10-8 the rest of the period, with back-to-back Cooper three-balls giving UT its first lead at 21-19 with 38 seconds to go before a Jordyn Oliver driving layup evened the score at 21 to close out the first frame.

An Alyssa Latham free throw and two more by Spencer gave Tennessee its biggest lead at 24-21 with 8:24 to go. Vanderbilt reeled off seven straight points to claim a four-point edge, 28-24, with six minutes left, but Spearman ran the floor and snared a Spencer bullet pass for a transition layup to cut the deficit to two, 28-26, by the 3:47 media timeout. The Commodores, though, answered by closing out the half on a 9-0 run to take a 37-26 lead into the locker room.

Tennessee struck quickly after halftime, scoring four points on a jumper by Cooper and a layup by Whitehorn to trim the deficit to 37-30 by the 8:57 mark. Two more Cooper jumpers and the Lady Vols had cut the gap to five, 39-34, with 7:08 remaining. After Vandy responded with a Blakes layup, Spearman hit one of two free-throw attempts to send her team into the 5:10 media break trailing by six, 41-35.

After Vandy extended its lead to 10, 47-37, by the 3:02 mark, a Darby three and layup sliced the gap to five, 47-42, forcing the home team to ask for time with 2:25 to go. A Cooper jumper off the glass drew UT to within four, 48-44, with 1:45 left, but six Vandy free throws over the final minute-plus enabled it to take a 54-45 cushion into the final stanza.

Jumpers by Whitehorn and Cooper cut the Vandy lead to six, 55-49, with 8:23 remaining. After Moore hit a layup, a Spencer layup and back-to-back threes by Spear knotted the game at 57-all with 5:29 left on the clock. VU’s Madison Greene countered with jumper to make it 59-57, but Tennessee answered with a layup by Spearman, an old-fashioned three-point player by Spencer and a pair of Spear free throws to build a five-point advantage, 64-59, with 2:55 to go.

With 2:05 remaining, Spearman knocked down a pair of charity tosses to bump the lead back to five, 66-61, but the Commodores scored the next four points on buckets by Moore to make it 66-65 Lady Vols. A layup by Cooper built the gap back to three, 68-65, with 45 seconds remaining, but Vandy grabbed the lead, 69-68, with 31 seconds left after a pair of Blakes and Pierre free throws.

Whitehorn hit a huge shot for the Lady Vols with four seconds left to make it 70-69 via a dish from Cooper, but Blakes delivered the game-winner for the home team.

Coop For 20 Again

Talaysia Cooper nabbed her ninth 20-plus point game and her 16th 10-plus game of the season, producing 22 against Vanderbilt. The guard drained 10 points in the first half before finishing off her day with another 10 in the second half. Cooper hit 10 field goals and two treys. The redshirt sophomore also added five rebounds, two blocks, two steals and two assists.

Double-Double For Zee

Zee Spearman carded a double-double for the second time this season and the eighth time in her career. Spearman finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Spearman also carded a double-double against N.C. Central on Dec. 14. The forward tallied 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in that game.

Next Up For UT Women’s Basketball

The Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team travels to Austin, Texas, where they’ll meet the Texas Longhorns on Thursday at 8:00pm CT (9:00pm ET) at the Moody Center in the host team’s “We Back Pat” game. The contest will also be available on Lady Vol Network radio stations statewide and via audio stream on UTSports.com.