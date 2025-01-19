Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for January 19th–23rd, 2025

Clarksville, TN – This week in Clarksville-Montgomery County, temperatures will plunge into frigid lows, with daytime highs struggling to rise above freezing.

Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds throughout the week, with dangerously cold wind chills early on and a slight warming trend toward the latter half.

A chilly day kicks off Sunday with a 20% chance of snow showers before noon. The clouds will gradually give way to mostly sunny skies by afternoon. Temperatures will peak near 28°F, but strong northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph, will make it feel even colder.

The temperature will plummet to around 8°F Sunday night, with wind chills dipping as low as zero. Skies will remain mostly clear, and northwest winds will calm to 5 to 10 mph.

It will be sunny but bitterly cold on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with a high near 22°F. Wind chills may make it feel as low as -1°F in the morning. The winds will be light, offering some relief from the previous day’s gusts.

Monday Night, clouds will roll in during the night, with a low around 15°F. Winds will be calm, providing a quiet, albeit cold, evening.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 26°F. Light west winds turning northwest at 5 to 10 mph will keep the air crisp and cold.

The clouds clear out Tuesday night, making way for a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will drop to around 9°F, with calm winds offering little warmth to offset the deep freeze.

Sunny skies will return on Wednesday, and temperatures will climb slightly to a high near 31°F. Calm winds transitioning to a light south-southeast breeze will signal the start of a modest warming trend.

Partly cloudy skies will bring a low of about 20°F on Wednesday night. A light south-southwest breeze will persist through the night.

Thursday will be a mostly sunny day, with a high near 40°F —the week’s highest temperature so far—a welcome change after the icy start.

The day’s mild trend will give way to a partly cloudy Thursday night with a low of around 22°F.

Bundle up as the beginning of the week will bring biting cold and wind chills near or below zero. Conditions will gradually improve as the week progresses, with a slight warm-up by Thursday offering some respite. Remember to dress warmly, monitor heating systems, and check on neighbors during the coldest days.