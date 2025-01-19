Education Foundation Bash Raises Funds for CMCSS Needs

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Education Foundation recently held its fourth annual Bash to Benefit, a fundraiser that raises funds earmarked for many of Clarksville-Montgomery County School System’s (CMCSS) ancillary needs.

Clarksville-Montgomery County Education Foundation Executive Director Robyn Burton said, “The money we raise each year is used to fund things such as morale grants, classroom grants for our teachers, our teacher’s warehouse, big idea and great idea grants, academic awards such as teacher of the year, and other various needs as they arise.

“I am proud of this foundation because we are one of the largest in the state of Tennessee. We are established. We’ve been here for 40 years, and with that we’ve been able to do a lot to grow the foundation and offer a lot of support.”

The Education Foundation event included a casino night, with supporters winning raffle tickets and a chance for door prizes. There was also a silent auction featuring custom artwork by local artists and many items donated by local businesses. PSR Events handled all the set up and catering, The Foundation’s goal for the night was $30,000.

CMCSS Director of Schools, Dr. Jean Luna-Vedder said, “It is so heartwarming to see everyone who has come out to support our students and teachers. The CMC Education Foundation really helps fill the gaps of those needs in the classrooms, things that are above and beyond, that our teachers want to do. This enables so much, like our morale grants and those extra things our teachers need.”

Photo Gallery