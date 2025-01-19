Sound Check Fan Fest Returns to Nashville February 1st for 2025 Season Kickoff

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds are excited to announce that Sound Check Fan Fest will return on Saturday, February 1st, from 12:00pm until 3:00pm at Tailgate HQ. This free event will get fans excited for the 2025 season and features meet and greet opportunities with Sounds players, alumni, and coaches. It will also provide fans with the first look at exclusive promotional items coming to First Horizon Park in 2025.

In addition to appearances, fans can participate in a silent auction for other signed memorabilia, experiences at the ballpark this summer, as well as enter other Sounds prizes and merchandise throughout the event. Sounds employees will be available to assist with single-game tickets and club membership questions.

“Sound Check Fan Fest is a great opportunity for us to engage with the community, get our players in front of our fans, and get all of Middle Tennessee excited about baseball,” said Adam English, Sounds General Manager and Chief Operating Officer. “Thanks to our partner Tailgate Brewery for hosting this fun event for the best fans in minor league baseball.”

Sounds players, coaches and alumni will be onsite throughout the event for autograph sessions, meet-and-greets, and Q-and-A sessions hosted by Sounds broadcaster Jeff Hem. Sounds all-time managerial wins leader Rick Sweet, 2024 International League Pitcher of the Year Chad Patrick, first baseman Wes Clarke and former Sounds pitcher Tim Dillard highlight the list of scheduled attendees.

Fans Can RSVP For The Event Here

Tailgate Brewery HQ (7300 Charlotte Pike) provides free on-site parking for the event. Pizza and beer will be available for purchase and guests will be able to tour the brewery for the duration of the event.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Opening Night of the 2025 season is set for Friday, March 28th at 6:35pm against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins). Season ticket memberships are available now.

For more information, call 615.690.4487 or email tickets@nashvillesounds.com