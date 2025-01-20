Austin Peay State University Track and Field Wraps Up Two-Week Stint at Vanderbilt

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team competed at Vanderbilt’s Vanderbilt Invitational, Friday and Saturday, at the Vanderbilt Multipurpose Facility, wrapping up their two-week stint in Music City.

Madelyn Kocik kicked off field events, Friday, with the seeded long jump and placed 13th with a person best 5.67M jump. Myra Erikson also jumped 11.14M and Ja’Kyah Montgomery jumped a personal best 11.14M. Emma Tucker wrapped up the field events with an 11th-place finish and a personal best 15.40M throw in the weight throw.

Ashley Doyle started Friday’s running events in the 5,000M and posted a time of 18:46.82. Trinity Bracey then led the Govs in the 200M with a 24th-place finish and a time of 25.23, she was followed in the event by Busiwa Asinga (25.32), Isis Banks (25.55), Alijanae Cole (25.78), and Seven Pettus (26.16) – Cole and Pettus both ran personal best times.

On Saturday, Gabrielle Hoskins led the APSU Govs in the 60 M with a time of 7.81; Gabrielle Miller also ran the 60 M and posted a time of 7.96. In the mile, Mary Kate French ran a personal best of 5:29.25.

Madelyn Kocik kicked off Saturday’s field events by jumping 11.79M and placing ninth in the triple jump. Tucker also recorded a ninth-place finish in the shot put with a personal best throw of 13.35M.

Mia McGee paced Austin Peay State University in the 400M, placing 11th with a time of 56.64. Alexis Arnett and Asinga also competed in the 400M and posted times of 57.58 and 58.24, respectively. In the 800M, Taylah Upshaw ran a personal best 2:20.98 and Shaye Foster recorded a time of 2:21.81.

Sydney Freeman was the lone Gov in the 3,000M and ran a time of 10:57.01. Finally, the 4x400M relay team of McGee, Banks, Cole, and Arnett finished the meet with a time of 3:52.97.

Next Up For APSU Track and Field

The Austin Peay State University track and field team returns to action at the Lenny Lyles Invitational, January 31st and February 1st, at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

For news and race results, follow the APSU track and field team on X and ?Instagram (@GovsXCTF) or check back at?LetsGoPeay.com