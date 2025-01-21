APSU’s Education Programs See Record-Breaking Enrollment Growth

Clarksville, TN – The Eriksson College of Education at Austin Peay State University (APSU) is experiencing unprecedented enrollment growth, with graduate programs running double cohorts and the nationally recognized Grow Your Own Teacher Residency program anticipating its largest-ever class of more than 70 new apprentices.

Graduate Programs

The Department of Educational Specialties has seen remarkable growth in traditionally low-enrolled programs, including the Master of Arts in Education (MAED) in reading and MAED in curriculum and instruction.

“This extraordinary growth reflects both the quality of our programs and the dedication of our faculty in meeting the evolving needs of education professionals,” said Dr. Lisa Barron, interim dean of the Eriksson College of Education. “In the current higher education climate, this type of enrollment growth is particularly significant and worth celebrating.”

The Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) and MAED in educational leadership studies are also major drivers of the college’s success. The educational leadership studies master’s degree, better known as the Aspiring Administrator Preparation Network (AAPN), has more than 200 students enrolled from counties all across Tennessee. The AAPN program is designed to prepare K-12 administrators, and its statewide recognition has aided in spreading the word about Austin Peay’s top-tier programs.

Dr. John McConnell, Department of Educational Specialties chair and professor, attributes the success to strategic recruitment efforts and program quality. Overall, graduate enrollment is up 44.8% from two years ago.

“Our faculty have been very intentional in their recruitment approaches, resulting in double cohorts across multiple programs, including our Ed.D., instructional technology, and reading programs,” McConnell said. “This growth demonstrates the strong demand for advanced education degrees in our region.”

The college’s job-embedded teacher certification programs, which allow bachelor’s degree holders from non-education fields to earn their teaching licenses, also experienced an 82% enrollment increase between Fall 2023 and Fall 2024.

Undergraduate Programs

The nationally recognized Grow Your Own (GYO) Teacher Residency is preparing to welcome its largest cohort to date, with more than 70 new apprentices slated to enroll in Maymester 2025 courses. This group is scheduled to graduate in August 2026.

Overall, undergraduate enrollment in the college is up 11.4% from two years ago.

“These enrollment gains reflect our commitment to addressing teacher shortages and providing flexible pathways to education careers,” Barron said. “The collaborative efforts of our faculty, staff, and the Office of Teacher Education and Partnerships have been instrumental in achieving these results.”

Discover all the degree pathways available in the Eriksson College of Education here. For more information, email coe_communications@apsu.edu or call 931.221.7696.

About the APSU Eriksson College of Education

The Austin Peay State University Eriksson College of Education prepares dynamic teachers and educational leaders to positively impact communities and schools in the 21st century. The college offers initial and advanced licensure and non-licensure programs. The college’s programs, including the nationally known Grow Your Own Teacher Residency, are accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP).

For more, visit apsu.edu/education.