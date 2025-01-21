Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Announces 25-Match 2025 Lineup

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University first-year head beach volleyball coach Michael Hobson unveiled the Governors’ 25-match 2025 schedule, Tuesday.

Hobson and the Governors begin the 2025 campaign in the Buckeye State for the two-day, four-match Grand Sands Tournament in Cincinnati, Ohio.

At the Grand Sands Tournament, APSU opens with matches against Tennessee Tech and Liberty (February 21st) before concluding the event against Eastern Kentucky and Morehead State (February 22nd).

Austin Peay State University opens March at South Carolina’s Wheeler Beach Bash. After facing host South Carolina (March 1st) in the front-end of a doubleheader, the Govs then take on UAB.

The Governors then come to Clarksville for their lone home tournament of the season, where they welcome Central Arkansas and Lindenwood for the Governors Classic, March 7th-8th.

After opening the tournament against the Bears, the Governors take on Lindenwood (March 7th) to conclude the opening day. The following morning, the Govs take on Lindenwood and Central Arkansas (March 8th).

APSU then heads to Alabama for the UNA Tournament hosted by Atlantic Sun Conference foe, North Alabama. The Govs face Missouri State and Chattanooga (March 14th) before concluding the event the following day against the Lions and Tusculum (March 16th).

The first of two-straight ASUN Conference-hosted events takes ASPU to the Sunshine State for the ASUN Crossover Tournament against a quartet of Florida opponents. After facing North Florida and Stetson (March 28th) in Jacksonville, Austin Peay State University faces Jacksonville and Florida Gulf Coast (March 29th).

Returning north, Austin Peay State University faces North Alabama and Eastern Kentucky (April 4th) on the opening day of the ASUN North Tournament before facing Central Arkansas for the third time this season.

The regular season concludes at the Blazer Beach Bash hosted by UAB. There, the Govs open the event the same way they opened North Alabama’s event, taking on Missouri State and Chattanooga (April 11). After beginning the final day of the event with a match against Southeastern Louisiana, the Govs conclude the regular season against the Blazers (April 12th).

The 2025 ASUN Beach Volleyball Championship then awaits the Govs in Huntsville, Alabama (April 24th-26th).