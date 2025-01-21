Clarksville Pets of the Week for January 21st, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of January 21st, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Max is an adult male year and a half old Pit Bull Terrier. Max is fully vetted and will be neutered and microchipped upon adoption. He is a bigger guy weighing about 77 pounds and does fine with other dogs but seems to prefer medium to smaller dogs. He is house trained and enjoys all kinds of toys. Meet and greets are required if there are other fur siblings in the home. Please do your due diligence if you are in an apartment or on Post as to breed restrictions.

Juan is an adult male Pit Bull Terrier/ Basset Hound mix. He is fully vetted and will be neutered and microchipped before heading to his forever home. Juan is a great buddy, enjoys walking on the leash and just being outdoors. He can be a bit vocal and does need a strong alpha to help keep him learning in a calm, consistent manner. He is smart and eager to learn so training should be easy. As mentioned previously PLEASE do your due diligence about any type of breed restrictions if you are renting anywhere or on Post.

Little Momma is a beautiful adult female Domestic Shorthair. She is super sweet, quiet and very loving. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed upon adoption. Come visit her in the Cat Room!

Salem is a male domestic shorthair with a lovely black coat. He is fully vetted, litter trained and is neutered. He will be microchipped before adoption. Salem is looking for his forever family. Come see him in the Cat Room and you won’t be disappointed!

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices



For more information MCACC will gladly answer your questions.



Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. These pets thrive on human interaction. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Rudolph is a young male Domestic shorthair kitten. This heart stealer is fully vetted, litter trained and neutered. He is great with children, other cats and even dogs with proper introductions. He will love to have lots of toys and maybe a cat condo to play around in and even a kitten/cat buddy would be great. He will curl up and snuggle with you wherever you are and enjoys sleeping with his people. Rudolph will be a fun, delightful addition to any family.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on FaceBook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County

Smoky/Willa is a 2 year old female Domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted, spayed, litter trained, dewormed and on flea/tick medication. She is very playful, will do fine with other cats and seems to show interest in the great outdoors so if it is a safe neighborhood she might enjoy being an indoor/outdoor kitty.

For more information and application contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is a 4 year old female Labrador mixed breed. She is fully vetted, spayed and keeps her kennel clean. She has great energy and would be a good hiking and walking companion. Shamrock needs an adopter who understands the Lab excitement and energy and she will benefit from a family committed to her training and helping channel her energy constructively by exercising her and lots of challenging toys.

She would love a nice yard and a warm bed at night. Shamrock has a lot of love to give and is waiting for her forever family. This girl has been in rescue way too long and deserves her very own family to love and protect her.



If you would love to add this sweetheart, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Marta is a beautiful 8 year old Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is fully vetted, house trained, spayed and good with children. Marta loves her people very much and does need to be the only dog in the home. She enjoys car rides, walks and would be great on outdoor adventures.

Marta can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Buckley is a 3 year old male Boxer. He is a big guy weighing around 60 pounds. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He knows some basic commands and walks pretty well on his leash but can pull if he gets excited so he would possibly do better with a harness to help his impulses and easily and smoothly correct his pulling.

He will play tug of war with all his rope toys and tries to play fetch but prefers to keep the ball for himself. He is good around other dogs but needs a cat free home please. Buckley can play rough just due to him not being aware of his size, but settles down nicely and becomes a couch potato.



You can find him and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and FaceBook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mrs. Kitty is a gorgeous 5 year old female Orange Beauty. She is fully vetted, spayed, litter trained and great with other cats and children. She is a bundle of joy with a friendly, outgoing personality. This beauty loves spending time with her people, is a great conversationalist, and would be a lovely addition to a lucky family looking for a loving, warm, welcoming cat.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Prince is a 4 month old male Black Labrador Retriever mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and good with other dogs, children and cats. Remember puppies require consistent structure and training to help them become their best selves! Prince’s adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions @Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and adopters are encouraged to take full advantage of this service to help ease the adoption transition and begin to build a bond, plus 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

To complete an application and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/prince or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Richard is an adult handsome Pit Bull Terrier mix. Richard has special needs as he is deaf. Richard has been taught hand signals as a form of sign language and is a quick, smart learner. Michelle has a book on signs and signals for deaf dogs and will show his new family how to communicate with him. He is a sweetheart, very quiet and gentle but does get so very excited when people come see him.

He enjoys just chilling out, napping and being close to his people. He hasn’t been around too many other dogs so a meet and greet will be required if there are other fur siblings in the home. Richard has so much love to give and says please don’t let my hearing imperfections stop you from coming to meet me!!

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together and become their best selves. Time, love and patience is all they need. Their adoption fees are all waived and come with 50% off 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application AND PLEASE check out their Petfinder pagewww.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Polly is an adorable small maltese type terrier. She is fully vetted, will be current on all vaccines and is spayed and house/kennel trained. She will sleep either in a kennel or with her people. She does great with small dogs and children but is a bit afraid of larger dogs probably due to her being so petite. Polly loves chewy toys and antlers and enjoys sleeping on the backs of the couch. She listens well and corrects easily. This sweetheart will make a wonderful addition to a family. She has a delightful personality.

For more information call 931.801.1907 oremail hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing