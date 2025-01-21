CMCSS Names Ania Tinord Assistant Principal at Minglewood Elementary

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) has announced that Ania Tinord has been selected as an assistant principal at Minglewood Elementary School. Currently, Tinord serves as the AVID Coordinator and teacher at Kenwood Middle School.

She began her career with CMCSS in 2013 and has served in several school-level leadership roles and teaching positions, including Extended Learning Coordinator, After-School Programs Director, Site-Based Induction Specialist and English Language Arts Lead Teacher at West Creek High School and Kenwood Middle School.

Tinord earned her M.A.Ed. in Instructional Leadership, M.A.Ed. in Curriculum and Instruction, and B.S. in English from Austin Peay State University and her A.A.S. and A.A. from Hopkinsville Community College.