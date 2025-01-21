Tennessee Fire Marshal’s Office Launches $3 Million Rescue Squad Grant Program

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) proudly announce that applications will be accepted starting Tuesday, January 21st, 2025, from rescue squads for $3 million in grant funding through the Rescue Squad Grant Program.

In 2022, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the General Assembly approved the funding of this program for the purchase of lifesaving equipment by Tennessee rescue squads. Grant awards may be used to buy equipment for incident response and to protect the lives of squad members. Through two grant cycles, the program provided $5 million in grants to applicants.

“Fulfilling Governor Lee’s vision of strengthening Tennessee’s rural communities is a crucial part of our mission to protect Tennesseans and empower professionals,” said Tennessee State Fire Marshal and TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence. “This valuable program will help provide critical resources to Tennessee’s rescue squads so that they might better serve their communities.”

“This program gives the brave men and women who serve on Tennessee’s rescue squads the reliable and effective equipment they need to serve their communities,” said Assistant Commissioner for Fire Prevention Mike Bell.

Eligible rescue squads must have an active registration with the Tennessee Secretary of State and provide a letter stating the local government recognizes them to provide rescue squad services. There are over 90 rescue squads across Tennessee that provide a range of specialized services including extrication, structural collapse response, and swift water rescue.

Applications received during the submission period will be scored internally and submitted to a seven-member committee who will oversee the award selection. The committee is composed of six members from the Tennessee Rescue Squad Association and TDCI’s Assistant Commissioner of Fire Prevention.

Applicants should remember the following important dates:

An informational webinar for applicants will be held on Tuesday, January 21st at 6:00pm CT.

The SFMO will provide grant assistance to applicants through Friday, February 14th at 4:00pm CT.

Deadline for applications is Friday, February 21st at 12:00pm CT.

Grant awards will be announced Friday, March 28th at 2:00pm CT.

Applicants with questions about the grant application process should contact Fire Prevention Programs and Policy Director Marybeth Gribble at 615.574.9437 or by email at marybeth.gribble@tn.gov for more information.

