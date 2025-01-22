APSU Men’s Basketball Heads to Arkansas for ASUN Clash Against Central Arkansas Bears

Austin Peay (7-12 | 2-34 ASUN) at Central Arkansas (5-14 | 1-5 ASUN)

Thursday, January 23rd, 2025 | 6:00pm

Conway, AR | Farris Center

Clarksville, TN – Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) play continues for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team, who takes on Central Arkansas in a Thursday 6:30pm CT contest at the Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas.

Led by reigning ASUN Conference Newcomer of the Week, Tate McCubbin, who averaged 24.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last week to earn his first conference honor, the Governors are 7-12 overall with a 2-4 mark in league play thus far.

McCubbin scored 38 points in the Governors’ 97-90 victory over Eastern Kentucky last week, while breaking the freshman record and tying the program mark with nine three-pointers in the win against the Colonels. Tekao Carpenter also added 21 points on seven three-pointers.

Most recently, the APSU Govs are coming off an 88-60 loss to Lipscomb, Saturday, in Nashville. McCubbin, Isaac Haney, and Quan Lax all scored 11 points in the loss, while Anton Brookshire added six assists on just a single turnover.

Brookshire leads the Govs with 16.7 points and 3.5 assists per game through six ASUN games, while McCubbin has tallied 19 triples to add onto his team-best 33 makes from long range this season.

Austin Peay State University is 3-1 all-time against Central Arkansas (5-14, 1-5 ASUN) who enters the game after falling at Jacksonville, 72-62. However, head coach Corey Gipson has never lost to the Bears, going 2-0 against them last season and earning another win against UCA during the 2022-23 season when he was the head coach at Northwestern State.

The Bears are led in the scoring column by freshman Layne Taylor’s 17.6 points per game. Taylor also has connected on an ASUN-best 62 three-pointers at a 34% clip. Elias Cato is second on the Bears’ roster with 15.3 points per game, with his 5.3 rebounds per game leading the team.

Thursday’s game against Central Arkansas will be streamed live on ESPN+ with JB Brazeal and Dorian Craft on the call.

From the Jump

While still not even halfway into ASUN play, the Governors sit tied for eighth in the ASUN standings with a 2-4 conference record. APSU is tied with North Florida – who it defeated in the ASUN opener and does not face again – for the mark.

Austin Peay State University split last week’s games, defeated Eastern Kentucky in Clarksville, 97-90, but falling to Lipscomb in the Music City, 88-60.

LJ Thomas leads Austin Peay State University with 15.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game.

Thomas has scored in double figures a team-best 13 times this season, but has been held under 10 points since three-straight contests.

In conference play exclusively, Anton Brookshire leads the APSU Govs with 16.7 points, and 3.5 assists per game.

Tate McCubbin’s 38 points against EKU were the most by a freshman since Fly Williams’ freshman and program record 51 points – which he accomplished twice as a freshman in an era before the three-point line and dunking – during the 1972-73 campaign.

McCubbin leads the APSU Govs with 33 three-pointers this season. He has made multiple triples in nine of his last 10 games.

McCubbin leads Austin Peay State University with 26 steals this season as well, with at least one in 12-straight games and multiple in eight of his last nine contests.

About the Central Arkansas Bears

After going 9-23 and 5-11 in the ASUN last season, the Central Arkansas Bears parted ways with former head coach, Anthony Boone.

Over the offseason, they hired Alabama-Huntsville head coach John Shulman who brought 14 seasons of head coaching experience.

The Bears are 5-14 overall with a 1-5 mark in conference play. Their lone ASUN win of the season thus far came in a 71-65 win against Bellarmine on January 4th.

Freshman Layne Taylor leads UCA and is third in the ASUN with 17.6 points per game.

Taylor also leads the ASUN with 62 three-pointers and 35:26 minutes per game, is fifth in the ASUN in assists per game (3.8), third in assist-turnover ratio (2.3), and third in steals per game (1.95).

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team closes a three-game road swing when it travels to Florence, Alabama for a Saturday 6:00pm CT contest against North Alabama.