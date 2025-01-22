Clarksville Police Seek Public’s Help Locating Wanted Suspect Keaton Jones

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is seeking the public’s help in locating 23-year-old Keaton Jones of Clarksville, who is wanted for Burglary in connection with a break-in at storage units on Tiny Town Road.

Jones is described as approximately 5’5” tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see Keaton Jones or have any information about his whereabouts, please call 911 immediately. You can also contact CPD Detective Clegg at 931.648.0656, ext. 5324.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.