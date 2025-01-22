Montgomery County Animal Care Pets of the Week for January 22nd, 2025

Clarksville, TN – As most folks are aware our Shelter, Montgomery County Animal Care and Control (MCACC), is completely full of adoptable cats, kittens, dogs and puppies. This is a very critical and time-sensitive situation.

All pets are fully vetted, some are already neutered and spayed which means they can go home the same day. The others will be spayed and neutered before heading to their new homes.

Please take a moment to go to MCACC’s Petfinder page to check out all adoptables www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN20&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Also please feel free to share these pets and of course MCACC welcomes volunteers to come walk and spend time with all the animals so they can continue to interact with people and feel the love.

Here are a few of the pets as of January 22nd, 2025.

Bruiser is an adult male Siberian Husky/ German Shepherd mix. He will be fully vetted, neutered and microchipped upon his adoption. He is such a handsome boy and is looking for his forever home. Stop by and take him out in the yard and you might be leaving with your new best buddy.

Griddle is a Catahoula mix puppy. He is fully vetted and will be neutered and microchipped before heading to his forever home. Remember puppies need structure, training and patience to help them become their best selves and will need lots of exercise and challenging toys.

Rocko is a very handsome adult male Pit Bull Terrier. He is fully vetted and neutered and will be microchipped before heading to his new home. He will love a yard, lots of toys and will be a great outdoor companion and jogging buddy. Come take him out in the yard for a walk and see what a sweet boy he is!

Lola is an adult female Domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted, litter trained, spayed and will be microchipped before heading to her new home. She will make someone a wonderful companion. She can be found in the Cat Room and you are welcome to go in and visit with her.

Willie is an adult male Domestic Shorthair mix. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered and microchipped before heading to his forever family. He would love a home with lots of toys and a family who will love him. Come by the Cat Room and spend some time with him.

These wonderful pets and so many more are eagerly waiting for their forever families to come find them. If you are looking or know someone looking for a new family member please stop by and check out all these beautiful souls.

Thank you.