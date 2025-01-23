APSU Men’s Tennis Opens Spring Season Against Tennessee Tech, Belmont

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team begins the spring season with a Friday 11:00am match against in-state opponent Tennessee Tech, at the Michael O. Buchanon Park Indoor Tennis Facility in Bowling Green, KY, followed by a Saturday match against Belmont at the Ensworth Tennis Center.

Director of Tennis and head men’s tennis coach Ross Brown enters his 13th and final season at the helm of the program.

The 2024-25 roster includes eight returners in Glen Arnet, Giovanni Becchis, Tom Bolton, Sota Minami, Aeneas Schaub, Hogan Stoker, and Bodi van Galen.

Riichi Nagatake and Lucas Ranciaro are set to make their ASUN debut this spring.

Tennessee Tech leads the all-time series, 17-2, with the last matchup being a 6-1 Golden Eagle win on April 1st, 2022.

The Bruins lead the series, 10-5. The last matchup was a 7-0 Belmont win on January 28th, 2023.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team will host Oakland City for a Saturday, February 8th match in Evansville, Indiana.