Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Secures Win 71-60 Over North Alabama at F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – La’Nya Foster of Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team had 22 points to pace the Governors toward a 71-60 victory against North Alabama Thursday at F&M Bank Arena.

North Alabama started quickly, leading Austin Peay State University by as many as six at 12-6 with four minutes left in the frame. APSU made their next four baskets, tying the game at 12 with two minutes remaining.

A three-pointer by UNA’s Rhema Pegues gave the Lions a 15-14 lead, but a jumper by La’Nya Foster at the buzzer gave Austin Peay State University the one-shot lead at 16-15 heading into the second quarter.

The Lions tied the game at 25 with a jumper by Cameron Jones, but Austin Peay State University made three of their following four field goals to go up by seven at 34-27 with two minutes remaining in the half. Another jumper by Jones got the Lions back within five, but a jumper by Anala Nelson ended the half with the Govs leading 36-29.

TheAPSU Govs began the third quarter with a 9-0 run, allowing them to extend their lead to 14 at 45-31 with less than seven minutes to play. The Lions would cut their deficit to as few as nine at 45-39, but the Govs held the Lions scoreless for the remainder of the quarter, taking the lead by 20 at 58-38 heading into the final frame.

North Alabama cut their deficit to 14 at 66-53 with 6:43 left in the game from a jumper by Charity Gallegos. Austin Peay State University built its lead back to 16 at 69-53 with a layup by Nelson. A three-pointer by Chloe Siegel with a minute left in the game cut the Lions’ trail to 11 and ended the game with the Govs taking the 71-60 win.

The Difference

Third-quarter defense. The Governors held the Lions to nine points in the third frame with a 40.0 field goal percentage.

Inside The Box Score

La’Nya Foster led Austin Peay State University with 22 points, her second 20-point performance of the season and fourth of her career.

Foster and Sa’Mya Wyatt had six rebounds each.

Anovia Sheals picked up two steals.

Anala Nelson and Nisea Burrell picked up three assists each.

Burrell’s 11 points were a career-high. She went four-for-four from the charity stripe.

The Governors shot 59.6 percent from the field, their highest of the season.

