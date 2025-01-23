37.6 F
Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Woodale Drive closed for water main leak repair

Low water pressure affecting vicinity; water outage possible

News Staff
Road Closure

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has closed a section of Woodale Drive between Shalimar Drive and North Magnolia Drive for water main leak repair work. Low water pressure is affecting this area of Woodale Drive and it may also be necessary to turn off water service during the repair.

Woodale Drive traffic will be redirected to Shalimar Drive and North Magnolia Drive while the work is underway. Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment when approaching the work zone or choose an alternate travel route.

The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the road reopened by approximately 12:00am on Friday, January 24th.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

