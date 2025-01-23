Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for January 22nd–27th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This week has brought a mix of winter weather to Clarksville-Montgomery County, with chilly daytime highs and brisk winds giving way to freezing overnight temperatures.

As we approach the weekend, expect calmer winds, sunnier skies, and gradually warming conditions before a slight chance of rain moves in on Sunday.

Expect increasing clouds throughout Thursday, with a high near 39°F. By afternoon, winds will shift from south-southwest to northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

The skies remain mostly cloudy Thursday night, and temperatures will drop significantly to around 18°F. Winds will calm by evening, providing a quieter night.

Friday will be a sunny and cold day with highs near 33°F. Winds will remain light, transitioning to the west at around 5 mph.

Clear skies persist Friday night, with temperatures dipping to a low of 20°F. Light south winds will begin after midnight.

A much warmer day awaits Saturday, with sunny skies and highs reaching near 48°F. A gentle south-southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph will accompany the pleasant conditions.

Clouds return Saturday night, bringing mostly cloudy skies and a low around 31°F. Winds will calm again after midnight.

Clouds will dominate Sunday, with a slight 20% chance of showers in the morning. Daytime highs will reach nearly 44°F with calm to light west-southwest winds.

The chance of rain increases slightly to 30% after midnight Sunday night. The low will be around 28°F under mostly cloudy skies with calm winds.

The week starts with mostly sunny skies on Monday and a high near 45°F, followed by mostly clear conditions and lows around 29°F Monday night.

Enjoy the sunny reprieve on Friday and Saturday, but keep an umbrella handy for Sunday evening as rain chances return. Stay warm and stay safe!