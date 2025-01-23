41.8 F
Clarksville Police Investigate Fatal Kraft Street Crash

Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the head-on collision that occurred last night on Kraft Street resulted in the death of one driver. 36-year-old Justin Lyle of Clarksville was traveling east on Kraft Street when, for reasons still under investigation, his vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic, causing the crash.

Mr. Lyle was transported to Tennova Healthcare, where he was pronounced deceased shortly after his arrival.

The second driver was taken to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) and treated for minor injuries. The next-of-kin notifications have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact CPD FACT Investigator Gadberry at 931.648.0656, ext. 5221.

