Hopkinsville Community College’s The Round Table Literary Journal Now Accepting 2025 Submissions

Hopkinsville Community College is now accepting submissions for it’s literary magazine, The Round Table,
Hopkinsville Community CollegeHopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College’s literary journal, The Round Table, will be accepting submissions of original, unpublished fiction, nonfiction, creative nonfiction, poetry and artwork for its 2025 edition now through February 1st.
 
Selected contributors to the journal will read from their work at the annual Round Table Readings and Literary Awards Ceremony to be held April 24th, 2025 in HCC’s Round Table Literary Park. During the event, The Round Table journal will be unveiled, along with the announcement of the 2025 Round Table Literary Awards.
 
The Round Table Literary Journal, named after Hopkinsville Community College’s Round Table Literary Park, is founded by retired HCC instructor Frances G. Thomas, who along with a group of HCC honor students, first published The Round Table in 1966.
 
Submissions are open to HCC students, faculty, staff, and their families, as well as community members and K-12 students in our service region. Please email your original writing or artwork to The Round Table at: hp-roundtable@kctcs.edu.
 
For additional information, contact The Round Table Editor Caitlin Chester at 270.707.3965.

About Hopkinsville Community College

For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC).  The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; prebaccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.
 
As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers. For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.
 
KCTCS is an equal opportunity employer and education institution.
