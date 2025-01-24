Chanticleer Brings Diverse Repertoire to Mabry Concert Hall on January 26th

Clarksville, TN – Grammy Award-winning vocal ensemble Chanticleer will perform on Sunday, January 26th, 2025, at 3:00pm at Austin Peay State University’s George and Sharon Mabry Concert Hall, 780 Marion Street. This marks the acclaimed “Orchestra of voices” fourth appearance in Clarksville.

“Since their first performance here in 1982, Chanticleer consistently draws our highest attendance of the season,” said Ann Silverberg, Clarksville Community Concert Association (CCCA) president. “Nothing compares to experiencing their harmonies in our acoustically acclaimed concert hall.”

The ensemble’s repertoire spans multiple genres and languages. In Clarksville, their program includes everything from William Byrd’s setting of Psalm 81, “Sing Joyfully,” to an arrangement of Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now.” Chanticleer will also perform Detroit-based composer Stacey Gibbs’ “Without a Song” with the composer in the audience.

“We’re thankful to have the support of volunteers and sponsors to bring world-class performances to our community at accessible prices,” Silverberg said.

While Chanticleer will take the stage at 3:00pm, Sunday, attendees should arrive early for the pre-concert talk by Dr. Korre Foster, Director of Choral Activities at Austin Peay State University at 2:00pm.

Beyond Sunday’s performance, members of Chanticleer and Stacey Gibbs will dedicate an additional day to community outreach, offering a choral masterclass with APSU University Choir, 10:00am, January 27th at the concert hall. The masterclass is free and open to the public.

Regular concert admission is $25.00 with 10 percent discounts for seniors 65 and older, military and educators. Admission for students 18 and younger is $5.00 and free for all Austin Peay State University students with ID. Individual livestream tickets are $20.00. Free parking is available near the concert hall.

For concert tickets and information, visit www.clarksvillemusic.org, call 877.811.0200 or email ccca@clarksvillemusic.org.

About the Clarksville Community Concert Association

The Clarksville Community Concert Association (CCCA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to presenting music performances of high artistic merit in Clarksville-Montgomery County and promoting interest in and enjoyment of live concerts through community outreach and education. In addition to grants, ticket sales, and donations, CCCA receives funding from the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts at Austin Peay State University.