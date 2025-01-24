Clarksville’s Customs House Museum February 2025 Exhibits, Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science, and history.

Some of the events in February at the Museum include Landscape Memories: Water|Ways, Tiny Thai Town: Lifestyle in the Countryside, African Americans & Labor: Recognizing Black History, Sandra Paynter Washburn: Evolving Continuum, Art for Art’s Sake, Women in Sports, Reel Stories: A Black History Film & Talk, Homeschool Fieldtrip Day, Storytime & Craft: Love is All Around.

Customs House Museum Exhibits

Water|Ways

Through February 9th | Memory Lane

Water|Ways explores the relationship between people and water. It explores the centrality of water in our lives including its effect on the environment and climate, its practical role in agriculture and economic planning, and its impact on culture and spirituality.

Water|Ways was developed by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service and funded locally by a Google Data Center Community Grant. It was inspired by an exhibition organized by the American Museum of Natural History, New York (www.amnh.org), and the Science Museum of Minnesota, St. Paul (www.smm.org), in collaboration with Great Lakes Science Center, Cleveland; The Field Museum, Chicago; Instituto Sangari, Sao Paulo, Brazil; National Museum of Australia, Canberra; Royal Ontario Museum, Toronto, Canada; San Diego Natural History Museum; and Science Centre Singapore with PUB Singapore.

Landscape Memories: Where My Heart Is, The Art of Jackie Langford

Through February 23rd | Orgain & Bruner Galleries

Jackie Langford is a Clarksville landscape artist who works in oils and watercolors. She was the 2023 Flying High Signature Artist. Her paintings are part of the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library Collection and the Permanent Army Military Art Collection and are owned by prominent military, political and civic leaders and their families. Landscape Memories: Where My Heart Is, The Art of Jackie Langford exhibit at the Customs House Museum features new work.

A Walk in the Garden

Through – February 26th | Crouch Gallery

Floral and fauna themed works from the museum collection.

Tiny Thai Town: Lifestyle in the Countryside

Through March 1st | Lobby

The Tiny Thai Town exhibition includes photographs, maps, and textiles from Thailand.

African Americans & Labor: Recognizing Black History

January 21st – Through April 20th | Harvill Gallery

The notion of work constitutes compensated labor in factories, the military, government agencies, office buildings, public service, and private homes and businesses. It also includes the community building of social justice activists, voluntary workers serving others, and institution building in churches, social clubs, and organizations. The work of African Americans has been instrumental in shaping the lives, cultures, and histories of our communities. This exhibition features Clarksville and Montgomery County African Americans and their labors for the community.

Sandra Paynter Washburn: Evolving Continuum, Art for Art’s Sake

February 6th – April 27th | Jostens Gallery

Sandy Washburn is a recognized teacher of acrylic and mixed media techniques. Her art has garnered numerous awards and can be found in many collections worldwide. Sandy lives on a mountaintop outside Chattanooga, TN.

50 Birds of America: Prints by Richard Sloan

February 1st – April 29th | Kimbrough Gallery

Richard Sloan’s careful attention to detail is captured in his exquisite illustrations of Southeastern birds. Once a staff illustrator at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, Sloan’s work has been collected by the Smithsonian Institution among others. This collection of illustrations was donated to the museum by Mr. & Mrs. Carl Eisemann.

Women in Sports

February 24th – September 14th | Hand Gallery

The Women in Sports exhibition features items from the collection, as well as documentary film, photos & local stories.

Museum Events

Tiny Thai Town Event

February 1st | 11:00am-12:00pm | Free to the public, but registration required

In conjunction with the Thailand in Tiny Thai Town: Lifestyle in the Countryside exhibit, celebrate with us during a special showcase featuring:

Traditional Thai food tastings

An interactive game

Traditional Thai dance performance

*All activities are presented in partnership with our local Thai community. Don’t miss this unique cultural experience! Click HERE to register.

First Thursday Art Walk

February 6th | 5:00pm-8:00pm | Free to the public

Mark your calendars for the February First Thursday Art Walk! The Customs House Museum offers free admission during First Thursday Art Walk from 5:00pm – 8:00pm. Dos Margaritas Food Truck will be outside our courtyard serving up some delicious food!

Reel Stories: A Black History Film & Talk

February 8th | 12:30pm | Free to the public; museum admission not included

In celebration of Black History Month and in collaboration with Black Clarksville, we invite you to a screening of Stamped from the Beginning, a compelling documentary that delves into the origins and development of racist ideas in America.

After the film, join us for an engaging discussion to explore its themes and their significance in today’s world. This event provides a meaningful opportunity to reflect, learn, and connect with our community. Click HERE to register.

Museum Programs

Sundays at 3:00: Biodiversity and Human Well-Being with Dr. Jack W. Sites, Jr.

February 2nd | 3:00pm | Turner Auditorium | Free to the public; does not include museum admission

Biodiversity and our human well-being are intimately connected. The word “biodiversity” refers to all life on earth, and Dr. Jack Sites will simplify this engaging topic by subdividing it into four sections. Join us to learn more about how our human wellness is impacted by biodiversity.



This program is in high demand, so don’t delay—reserve your spot by registering today at customshousemuseum.org/events.

Homeschool Fieldtrip Day

February 4th | All ages, with adult

Free for Customs House Museum members; $3.00 per student and $5.00 per adult for nonmembers

The first Tuesday of each month, local homeschool families are invited to experience a day of self-guided exploration and learning. For more information, contact Curator of Education Stephanie Stafford at stephanie@customshousemuseum.org

Art & More

February 4th| 10:30am – 12:15pm | All ages, with adult

$25.00 for the semester

Join us for our two in one class. Art & More is a combination of an instructor-led art class to cover art standards and an educator-led exhibit tour with cross-curricular topics. For additional information, please contact Curator of Education Stephanie Stafford at stephanie@customshousemuseum.org. Click HERE to register.

Storytime & Craft: Love is All Around

February 6th | 10:30am | All ages, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Join us for a heartwarming Storytime & Craft session! We’ll begin by reading Love the World by Todd Parr and All We Need is Love and a Really Soft Pillow! by Peter H. Reynolds—two delightful books that celebrate love, kindness, and the importance of connection. After the stories, get creative with us as we make Wax Resist Valentines!

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Sunday Studio: Painting with Sarah Spillers

February 16th | 2:00pm | Third Sunday of each month | Ages 16+

Free, with registration required; does not include Customs House Museum admission.

Teaming up with APSU’s Community School of the Arts, we present Sunday Studio—a workshop series for adults. This month, we’re celebrating Valentine’s Day by painting love-bird flamingos. Perfect for couples or friends, each will paint a flamingo and when put together, form a heart. This workshop is FREE, and all materials are included. Register today at customshousemuseum.org.

Storytime & Craft: Love Your Pet

February 20th | 10:30am | All ages, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Join us for a fun-filled Storytime & Craft session! We’ll kick things off with the delightful books Some Pets by Angela DiTerlizzi and Not That Pet! by Smriti Prasadam-Halls—two charming stories that explore the joys and surprises of having pets. After the stories, kids will get creative as they make their very own Paper Plate Pets! Choose to create a cat or dog face and bring your furry friend to life with fun art supplies.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Family Art Saturday: Tissue paper collaged mittens

February 22nd | 10:00am – 12:00pm & 2:00pm – 4:00pm | Ages 3+, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Join us for Family Art Saturday, a fun and creative event for kids and families! In this hands-on craft session, families will work together to make colorful tissue paper collaged mittens. This simple, yet creative activity will inspire imagination and teamwork as everyone adds their unique touch to their mittens.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

F&M Bank Huff & Puff Express Model Trains

Exhibit open daily | Trains run Sundays 1:00pm – 4:00pm, Wednesdays 10:00am – 12:00pm, Fridays 10:00am – 12:00pm and the last Saturday of each month 1:00pm – 4:00pm

Our model train exhibit is open daily, and themes change every season – so stick around, because you never know what they’ll have in store next.

The Museum Store

Jewelry Sale

Treat your loved one (or yourself!) to unique, handcrafted jewelry pieces from The Museum Store. All jewelry is 15% off; members receive 25% off.

Offer expires February 28th, 2025. No other discounts apply.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org