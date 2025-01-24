Marsha Blackburn Introduces Bills to Deport Illegal Aliens Convicted of Sexual Violence, Strengthen Border Security

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) introduced the Preventing Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act and the Creating Obstructions Necessary to Address Illegal and Nefarious Entry Rapidly (CONTAINER) Act.

These bills would allow the deportation of illegal aliens convicted of sexual offenses or domestic violence and empower border states to place temporary barriers on federal land to protect their communities, respectively.

Blackburn on the Preventing Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act:

“No illegal immigrant who commits an act of sexual violence against U.S. citizens should be allowed to enter or remain in our country,” said Senator Blackburn. “This legislation is common sense, and we need to keep dangerous individuals like the violent criminals who killed Laken Riley and Rachel Morin off our streets and out of our country.”

Blackburn on the CONTAINER Act:

“Under President Joe Biden, Border Patrol encountered more than 10 million illegal immigrants at our southern border, turning every single state into a border state,” said Senator Blackburn. “The Biden-Harris administration also exacerbated the problem by trying to stop the use of measures that help secure the border, including shipping containers and razor wire. This legislation would give border states the explicit authority to protect their communities and help stop the flow of traffickers, drugs, and criminals at the southern border.”

Preventing Violence Against Women By Illegal Aliens Act

Under the Preventing Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act:

Illegal aliens convicted of sex offenses or domestic violence or those who admit to such crimes would be deemed inadmissible to the United States; and



Any illegal alien convicted of a sex offense or conspiracy to commit such an offense would face deportation.

This legislation, introduced by Representative Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), passed the House last week.

Click here for bill text.

Container Act

The CONTAINER Act would:

Authorize border states to temporarily place movable structures on federal land for the purpose of securing the border without first seeking federal approval; and



Allow states to keep these structures on federal land for up to a year, subject to 90-day extensions that can be approved by the U.S. Secretaries of Agriculture and the Interior.



Click here for bill text.