Tickets Available for APSU Athletics 2025 Hall of Fame Reception and Ceremony

Clarksville, TN – Induction ceremonies for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) 2025 Athletics Hall of Fame Class will be held February 7th-8th at F&M Bank Arena, with a reception on Friday and a recognition at halftime of the men’s game during Saturday’s basketball doubleheader.

Friday’s reception will begin at 6:00pm in the Queen City Suite at F&M Bank Arena, and a limited number of tickets are available for purchase at the link above. Tickets for the reception are $27.00 and will be available while supplies last.

The APSU athletics department will then recognize the six inductees at halftime of Saturday’s men’s basketball game against Central Arkansas. Tickets for the basketball doubleheader, which starts at 2:00pm with the women’s game against Lipscomb, are available at Ticketmaster.com.

The 47th Hall of Fame Class includes football’s Chris Fletcher, softball’s Morgan Rackel, baseball’s Phillip Sleigh, volleyball’s Kristen Stucker, women’s tennis’ Lidia Yanes Garcia, and public address announcer Steve Williard. The biographical sketches of all six APSU Hall of Fame inductees are available at the link above.

The APSU Athletics Hall of Fame, which is displayed in the front lobby of the Winfield Dunn Center, inducted legendary director of athletics and coach David Aaron as its first member in 1977. This year’s class of six inductees will bring the total number of individuals recognized to 145. The APSU Athletics Hall of Fame can be visited online at www.LetsGoPeay.com/HOF.

2025 Hall of Fame Reception Tickets

2025 APSU Hall of Fame Class