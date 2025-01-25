APSU Partners with Law of Athlete to Launch Premier Leadership Program

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department, in collaboration with Law of Athlete, hosted the inaugural Elite Leadership Institute (ELI), a premier leadership development program designed to prepare student-athletes for success on and off the field on Sunday, January 19th, 2025, at Fortera Stadium.

Made possible by the NCAA Accelerating Academic Success Program (AASP) grant, ELI reflects Austin Peay State University’s commitment to fostering leadership, personal growth, and life skills among its student-athletes.

The ELI aims to equip participants with practical tools to excel as leaders within their teams, campus, and future careers. Coaches nominated student-athletes who exhibit exceptional potential to take part in the program, which features an immersive curriculum covering topics such as self-discovery, team building, emotional intelligence, financial literacy, personal branding, and networking.

“This initiative aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance the student-athlete experience and prepare them for lifelong success,” said APSU Associate Director of Athletics for Student-Athlete Success and Strategic Initiatives Dr. Kristal McGreggor. “The Elite Leadership Institute is about equipping our athletes with the skills, confidence, and purpose they need to lead both on and off the field.”

The January conference marked the kickoff of the program and included workshops, hands-on activities, and keynote speakers from various industries. Michelle Kennedy, President and COO of the Nashville Predators, reflected on her journey as a student-athlete at the conference, stating, “I was once in your shoes, and I will say being at this conference is the best six hours you’ll ever spend as a college athlete on a Sunday.” Her words resonated deeply, highlighting APSU’s dedication to fostering holistic student-athlete success.

“At Law of Athlete, we believe in the power of holistic athlete development,” said Law of Athlete founder Deonte Holden. “Through the Elite Leadership Institute, our goal is to provide APSU’s student-athletes with the tools and resources to grow as elite leaders. Partnering with a forward-thinking institution like Austin Peay to bring this vision to life is truly exciting.”

Selected participants in APSU’s inaugural ELI cohort include:

Participants expressed overwhelming enthusiasm for the event. Sophomore Mia McGee described it as “the greatest individual experience I’ve ever had,” while junior Ayden Kujawa praised the conference for being “insightful and inspiring.”

“The success of the Elite Leadership Institute is a testament to our commitment to developing well-rounded leaders both on and off the field,” said Vice President and Athletics Director, Gerald Harrison.

“This program embodies the ‘Total Gov Concept’ by equipping our student-athletes with the tools, skills, and experiences they need to excel in all aspects of life – academics, athletics, and leadership. At Austin Peay State University, we take pride in building champions who succeed in their sport and contribute meaningfully to their communities,” Harrison stated.



The program’s curriculum, developed by Law of Athlete, emphasizes self-discovery, emotional intelligence, and leadership strategies. Through continued workshops and mentoring, ELI will culminate in a graduation ceremony in Spring 2025, celebrating the growth and achievements of its participants.



Austin Peay State University Athletics extends its gratitude to our partners, including Celsius and Gaveen, for their support in delivering a dynamic and impactful experience for student-athletes.