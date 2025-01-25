Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Falls to Tennessee Tech 6-1 in Spring Debut

Bowling Green, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team lost 6-1 in its season opener to Tennessee Tech on Friday.
Lucas Ranciaro and Tom Bolton defeated Darek Kuczynski and Lucas Krause, 6-3, but this would mark the lone doubles win for the Governors. Sota Minami and Aeneas Schaub fell to Oliver Dao and Davids Spaks, 6-4, as Bodi van Galen and Javier Tortajada fell to Alex Alvarez and Murilo Burckhardt, 7-5.
Bolton took a 6-4, 6-3 singles win over Oliver Dao on court two. Minami, Schuab, van Galen, and Ranciaro fell to their opponents in straight sets. Tortajada took Kuczynski to three sets but ultimately lost 5-7, 6-4, 10-5.
The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team Governors are back in action today as they face Belmont in Nashville.
Results
Doubles
- Oliver Dao/Davids Spaks def. Sota Minami/Aeneas Schuab, 6-4
- Alex Alvarez/Murilo Burckhardt def. Bodi van Galen/Javier Tortajada, 7-5
- Lucas Ranciaro/Tom Bolton def. Darek Kuczynski/Lucas Krause, 6-3
Singles
- Alex Alvarez def. Sota Minami, 6-1, 6-4
- Tom Bolton def. Oliver Dao, 6-4, 6-3
- Murilo Burckhardt def. Aeneas Schuab, 7-5, 6-2
- Darek Kuczynski def. Javier Tortajada, 5-7, 6-4, 10-5
- Elia Lauper def. Bodi van Galen, 6-2, 6-2
- Ricard Garavi Yepez def. Lucas Ranciaro, 6-3, 6-3
