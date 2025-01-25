42.9 F
Sports

Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Falls to Tennessee Tech 6-1 in Spring Debut

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Drop Season Opener to Tennessee Tech in Bowling Green. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Drop Season Opener to Tennessee Tech in Bowling Green. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisBowling Green, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team lost 6-1 in its season opener to Tennessee Tech on Friday. 

Lucas Ranciaro and Tom Bolton defeated Darek Kuczynski and Lucas Krause, 6-3, but this would mark the lone doubles win for the Governors. Sota Minami and Aeneas Schaub fell to Oliver Dao and Davids Spaks, 6-4, as Bodi van Galen and Javier Tortajada fell to Alex Alvarez and Murilo Burckhardt, 7-5. 

Bolton took a 6-4, 6-3 singles win over Oliver Dao on court two. Minami, Schuab, van Galen, and Ranciaro fell to their opponents in straight sets. Tortajada took Kuczynski to three sets but ultimately lost 5-7, 6-4, 10-5. 

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team Governors are back in action today as they face Belmont in Nashville. 

Results

Doubles

  1. Oliver Dao/Davids Spaks def. Sota Minami/Aeneas Schuab, 6-4
  2. Alex Alvarez/Murilo Burckhardt def. Bodi van Galen/Javier Tortajada, 7-5
  3. Lucas Ranciaro/Tom Bolton def. Darek Kuczynski/Lucas Krause, 6-3

Singles

  1. Alex Alvarez def. Sota Minami, 6-1, 6-4
  2. Tom Bolton def. Oliver Dao, 6-4, 6-3
  3. Murilo Burckhardt def. Aeneas Schuab, 7-5, 6-2
  4. Darek Kuczynski def. Javier Tortajada, 5-7, 6-4, 10-5
  5. Elia Lauper def. Bodi van Galen, 6-2, 6-2
  6. Ricard Garavi Yepez def. Lucas Ranciaro, 6-3, 6-3

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.  

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
