Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Falls to Tennessee Tech 6-1 in Spring Debut

Bowling Green, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team lost 6-1 in its season opener to Tennessee Tech on Friday.

Lucas Ranciaro and Tom Bolton defeated Darek Kuczynski and Lucas Krause, 6-3, but this would mark the lone doubles win for the Governors. Sota Minami and Aeneas Schaub fell to Oliver Dao and Davids Spaks, 6-4, as Bodi van Galen and Javier Tortajada fell to Alex Alvarez and Murilo Burckhardt, 7-5.

Bolton took a 6-4, 6-3 singles win over Oliver Dao on court two. Minami, Schuab, van Galen, and Ranciaro fell to their opponents in straight sets. Tortajada took Kuczynski to three sets but ultimately lost 5-7, 6-4, 10-5.

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team Governors are back in action today as they face Belmont in Nashville.

