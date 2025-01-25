Experience the Magic of Musical Theatre with the Roxy Regional Theatre’s Company Cabaret

Clarksville, TN – Fall head over heels for the magic of musical theatre this February as the Roxy Regional Theatre invites you to an enchanting evening of music and community.

The Company Cabaret takes center stage on Friday, February 7th, 2025, at 7:00pm, promising a night filled with Broadway hits, love-themed favorites, and outstanding performances by cast members from the upcoming production of A Streetcar Named Desire alongside other local talent.

This one-night-only event is a must-see for theatre enthusiasts and newcomers alike. Imagine the thrill of hearing your favorite showstoppers performed live by the skilled artists of Clarksville’s beloved theatre. From timeless classics to contemporary hits, the cabaret will strike a chord with every audience member, setting the perfect tone for the season of love.

“This is more than a performance; it’s a celebration of the artistry and passion that drives our theatre community,” said Roxy Regional Theatre representatives. “We’re excited to share this intimate and dynamic event with our supporters and newcomers alike.”

Tickets are just $10.00, making this an accessible and affordable way to enjoy a memorable night out. Reserve your spot now through the theatre’s website at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by calling 931.645.7699, or visiting the box office during regular hours: Monday through Friday, 9:00am to 5:00pm, and one hour before the show.

Whether you’re a lifelong fan of musical theatre or looking for a unique and heartfelt night out, the Company Cabaret at the Roxy Regional Theatre is sure to captivate and inspire. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable evening!

