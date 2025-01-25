Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to Present Seventh State of the State Address on February 10th

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will deliver his seventh State of the State address on Monday, February 10th, at 6:00pm CT. The joint session will be held in the House Chamber of the Tennessee State Capitol, bringing together members of the General Assembly, state officials, and residents to hear the governor’s vision for the future.

Governor Lee’s address will highlight the legislative priorities and initiatives designed to propel Tennessee forward in areas such as education, infrastructure, economic development, and public safety. The speech is expected to reinforce Tennessee’s position as a leader in opportunity, security, and freedom.

“Tennessee is continuing to lead the nation as a beacon of opportunity, security, and freedom,” said Governor Lee. “It’s time for us to innovate to create a brighter future for our state, and in the coming year, I look forward to a continued partnership with the General Assembly to accomplish our legislative priorities and provide greater opportunity for all Tennesseans.”

This annual address provides an opportunity for the governor to reflect on the state’s achievements over the past year and chart a course for the year ahead. With Tennessee’s reputation as a growing economic and cultural hub, Lee’s emphasis on innovation and progress is expected to resonate with stakeholders across the state.

The speech will be broadcast statewide, offering residents the chance to tune in via Governor Lee’s official Facebook and YouTube channels, as well as local television networks.

As Lee prepares to enter his seventh year in office, his commitment to collaboration with the General Assembly remains a central theme. The address is expected to include updates on the state’s financial outlook, potential tax reforms, and investments in workforce development, all aimed at building a more prosperous Tennessee for current and future generations.

For more information or to stream the address, visit Governor Lee’s official social media pages Facebook and YouTube channels or tune in to local broadcasts on February 10th.